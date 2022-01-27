Oklahoma DL Target Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon

With Ducks coach Mario Cristobal leaving for Miami, Halton took a visit to Oklahoma last week and came away impressed.

The recruiting momentum continues to roll for Oklahoma.

Gracen Halton, a defensive lineman from San Diego, decommitted from Oregon on Wednesday morning — only days after taking a visit to OU.

Halton committed to the Ducks under head coach Mario Cristobal, who took the job at Miami. After decommitting from the Ducks, Halton wrote via Twitter that “god has many plans for us and sometimes you have to overcome some bumpy roads to recognize his plan.”

Halton seemed to especially enjoy his visit to Norman last weekend.

Parker Thune of OU Insider, part of the 247 Sports network, predicted Sunday that Halton would flip to Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Halton is the No. 33-ranked defensive lineman in the nation, according to 247 Sports, and is the No. 21 overall prospect in the state of California. He’s No. 258 overall in the 2022 recruiting class, a 4-star prospect by 247 and a 4-star prospect by Rivals out of St. Augustine High School.

He originally chose Oregon over offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, UCLA, Washington and others.