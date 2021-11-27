Oklahoma GameDay: X-factors

John Hoover: History

Spencer Sanders says after OSU wins, he doesn’t want to hear about the history of the Bedlam series. So we’ll say it before the game: at 90-18-7, it’s the most lopsided in-state rivalry in all of major college football. There’s a reason for that: Even when the Cowboys have had superior teams, (not often, but most of them during the last 16 years), it almost never seems to matter. Call it Sooner Magic or Poke Choke or whatever you what, in this series, it’s a real phenomenon that Oklahoma State just can’t seem to overcome. Lincoln Riley has twice as many Bedlam wins in just four years as Mike Gundy has in 16. Rashaun Woods and Josh Fields broke that curse — twice. Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon broke it too. So did Tyreek Hill (or Bob Stoops, actually). But so many other wins inexplicably slipped through the Cowboys’ fingers. History means nothing to this year’s game, of course — except, maybe it does. OSU players seem overly confident this week, like they’re trying to convince someone of something — maybe even themselves. OU players have basically echoed the ultra-bland “we respect our opponent” refrain. History isn’t something you can run from, but it is something you can learn from.

Ryan Chapman: The Bulletin Board

The Oklahoma State Cowboys should have the emotional edge on Saturday night. Boone Pickens Stadium will be rocking as the Oklahoma State faithful hope to see a rare Bedlam win that could also eliminate Oklahoma from the Big 12 Championship picture. And the Cowboys are incredibly confident, as the players have voiced this week. Wide receiver Tay Martin said the Cowboys expect to “whoop (OU’s) ass,” in the aftermath of OSU’s victory over Texas Tech last weekend, and quarterback Spencer Sanders all but guaranteed a Bedlam victory during his midweek press conference. The Sooners are well aware of the Cowboy confidence, and OSU may have given Oklahoma all the fuel it needs need to match Oklahoma State’s intensity. Regardless of who wins, the game is shaping up to be an ugly, hard-hitting affair, and an angry OU defensive front might be enough to throw a wrench into the game and power the Sooners to yet another Big 12 title game.

Josh Callaway: Explosive Plays

This game is not like the Bedlam games of just a half-decade ago. Gone are the days of games being played in the 40s and 50s. This is a game that will likely be played in the 20s. Because of that, it feels like the team who makes one or two huge plays will be the team that wins the game. What Oklahoma did against Iowa State with a long Caleb Williams touchdown run and a defensive score is exactly what the Sooners need to replicate on Saturday. If the Sooners or Cowboys can find a way to get a defensive or special teams score, in this iteration of the rivalry, that team will have a gargantuan advantage. Pair that with the fact that this Oklahoma State defense is going to be beyond difficult to drive the length of the field against, and Lincoln Riley has to know he needs points in explosive, splash plays to win. It is a must for Oklahoma.