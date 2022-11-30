Oklahoma OT Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Check another one off the list for Oklahoma.

It appears certain that senior right tackle Wanya Morris will not be returning to Norman next season as Morris on Wednesday accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Earlier in the day, Wednesday, running back Eric Gray accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The unofficial all-star game is the first step in the journey of players transitioning from college to the NFL, as they are coached in Mobile, AL, all week by actual NFL coaches and perform in front of NFL scouts and general managers.

Morris, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound senior from Grayson, GA, played his first two seasons at the University of Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma in 2021. He has the frame to thrive in the NFL, and now has two years coaching from Bill Bedenbaugh, who has populated the league with OU offensive linemen for a decade.

Morris was on the SEC All-Freshman team in 2019 and earned Freshman All-American accolades as well as he started 12 of 13 games for the Vols. He started seven times in 2020, then came to OU.

Morris never cracked the starting lineup and played sparingly as a junior, then won the starting right tackle job in 2022 — but missed the first two games of the season while serving a suspension.

With the option of returning next season, Morris will instead test the waters in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Morris has the third-highest overall offensive grade on the team — 76.6, behind only running back Eric Gray (90.2) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (86.2). He played a total of 580 snaps this season.

Morris graded out at 76.9 on his run blocks, which ranks behind only tight ends Brayden Willis and Daniel Parker. His pass blocking grade of 73.9 ranks sixth on the team.