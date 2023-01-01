Skip to main content

Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter

Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday after spending the previous three seasons with the Chippewas.

Oklahoma has addressed a position of need through the transfer portal.

With the 2022 season in the books, the Sooners have turned their full attention toward next year and have found their potential replacement for star punter Michael Turk.

Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday, coming to Norman after spending the previous four seasons with the Chippewas.

Despite being in college for four years, Elzinga still has multiple years of eligibility at his disposal due to redshirting the 2019 season and then having an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2020, he was named first-team All-MAC after averaging 43.2 yards per punt with 14 of his 33 boots being pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Last season, he was named first-team All-MAC by Pro Football Focus for his efforts averaging 41.3 yards per punt with ten punts of over 50 yards.

This year, he again averaged 41.3 yards per punt with his season-long being a 62-yard boot coming in a matchup with Miami (OH) in early October.

Elzinga finished the campaign with ten punts of over 50 yards and 25 kicks pinned inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

With Turk moving on, the only other punter currently on the roster is freshman Brady Braun thus making this addition one that felt needed with Elzinga and Braun battling for the starting job heading into next year. 

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Central Michigan Chippewas
Central Michigan Chippewas

Generic - White helmets
Football

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Dillon Gabriel, Florida State Seminoles, 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
Football

Oklahoma's Offense Showed in Cheez-It Bowl it Has Explosive Potential Headed Into 2023

By Ryan Chapman
UA-Jacobe Johnson 1
Football

Why Jacobe Johnson is Eager to Jump In With Oklahoma's 'Defensive-Minded' Staff

By John E. Hoover
Jacobe Johnson interview
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Signee Jacobe Johnson Under Armour All-America Interview

By John E. Hoover
UA-Jaquaize Pettaway 8
Football

GALLERY: Oklahoma Signees Practice For Under Armour All-America Game

By John E. Hoover
UA-PJ Adebawore 8
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Players Practice for Under Armour Game - Day 1

By John E. Hoover
12-31-22 Jacob Groves & Jalen Hill (Post-Texas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jacob Groves & F Jalen Hill Texas Postgame

By Josh Callaway
12-31-22 Porter Moser (Post-Texas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame

By Josh Callaway