Oklahoma Position Preview: Tight End

Brayden Willis will take center stage as there was plenty of turnover in Joe Jon Finley's tight end room this offseason.

Oklahoma’s tight end room is going to look a lot different in 2022.

Sure, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley remains at the helm, but there are plenty of new faces under his direction.

Jeremiah Hall has moved on to the NFL, and Austin Stogner opted for a reunion with former coach Shane Beamer at South Carolina, clearing the path for Brayden Willis to take charge for the Sooners.

Though he only has 36 career catches and 484 receiving yards to his name, Willis is healthy and ready to push his game to new heights under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Tight ends only racked up 28 catches last year for Lebby’s offense at Ole Miss. But, uncertainty in OU’s wide receiver room heading into the year could clear the path for a larger role for Finley’s unit.

And Willis has proven to be a sure-handed target in big moments over his career.

The Arlington, TX, native has hauled in five career touchdowns, and often popped up to make plays on third downs — especially down the stretch of the 2020 season once he returned from injury.

Willis’ 6-foot-4, 237-pound frame will allow him to stay on the field, lining up both in the slot and off the line of scrimmage to help as a blocker.

Back for one last ride in the Crimson and Cream, Willis will have every opportunity to show his entire skillset to NFL scouts.

Behind the veteran, Finley has collected an eclectic group.

2022 Oklahoma Position Previews

Via the transfer portal, Finely reunited with super senior Daniel Parker, as the duo worked together at Missouri.

A converted defensive lineman, Parker brings an incredible amount of physicality to the table.

The Kansas City native prides himself on his blocking, but he’s far from a one-trick pony.

Parker has caught 41 career passes for four touchdowns and 337 yards through his four years at Missouri, but he’s ready to continue to expand and add to his game now that he’s reunited with Finley in Norman.

While Willis and Parker bring plenty of experience to the table as super seniors, a pair of true freshman will slot in behind them.

Kaden Helms arrived in Norman after starring at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, and the 6-5, 221-pound tight end is built to slide into the slot and make plays in space.

Last year as a high school senior, Helms reeled in 51 balls for 944 yards and 11 touchdowns.

And though Helms is tailor-made to make plays downfield, Jason Llewellyn is versatile enough to make plays both beyond and behind the line of scrimmage.

A battle-tested product from Aledo High School in Texas, Llewellyn was just as likely to lay a devastating block as he was to attack the seam downfield in high school.

If Llewellyn can prove to Finley and Lebby that he can read the opposing defense and properly pick up the pass rush, Llewellyn’s versatility could see him gain more and more playing time over the course of the season.

The Sooners also have Jackson Sumlin and Carsten Groos on hand to round out the room, as the tight end spot could grow to be one of the deepest positions on the field by the end of the year.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.