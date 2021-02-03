Oklahoma promotes Dennis Simmons

Associate head coach and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons was promoted to passing game coordinator in conjunction with his associate head coach duties

Lincoln Riley announced Dennis Simmons had earned a promotion at the end of his National Signing Day press conference.

Previously the associate head coach and outside receivers coach, Simmons has earned the position of passing game coordinator.

Since arriving in February of 2015, the Sooners pass catchers have excelled under Simmons.

Not only are Sterling Shepard, Dede Westbrook, Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb NFL wide receivers under Simmons, but Westbrook went on to win Oklahoma's first Biletnikoff Award Winner in 2016.

Hauling in 80 catches for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns, Westbrook was a Heisman Trophy Finalist as well in 2016 alongside Baker Mayfield.

Simmons also developed one of the most explosive one-two punches in 2018 as Brown and Lamb combined for 2,476 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in the Sooners record-setting offense.