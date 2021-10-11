    • October 11, 2021
    Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Earns Big 12 Honors

    Williams had 300 total yards and three touchdowns in the Sooners' epic comeback win over Texas on Saturday.
    Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announced his arrival to the college football world with authority on Saturday in a way quite unlike many have ever seen before.

    While it wasn’t his first game action of the season, Williams’ nearly three full quarters of action against Texas was far and away his most and most significant percentage of snaps to this point - and he made the most of them.

    Williams completed 16 of 25 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while also adding 88 yards and a rushing score on the ground.

    Simply put, he was fantastic and went largely beyond the even unrealistic standards that have been set for what he might be in his Oklahoma tenure.

    Williams led the Sooners back from an 18-point second half deficit to keep Oklahoma undefeated at 6-0 and help move the team back up to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll.

    Naturally, with this incredible performance, he has now earned some further recognition as he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. 

    While Lincoln Riley declined to state whether or not Williams would get the starting nod in Oklahoma’s home date with TCU on Saturday, it seems all but a guarantee that the highly-touted freshman will be the guy moving forward.

    When he does so, he’ll be bringing some Big 12 hardware with him before even making his first career start. 

