Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Still In Concussion Protocol But Says He's 'Feeling Really Good'

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel revealed on Monday night that he’s still in concussion protocol heading into this week’s preparation for Kansas coming to town.

“Still in it. Still in it,” Gabriel said after practice. “Continuing to work with the trainers. But I feel really good. Thankfully, I took the first few days really seriously. Just resting and trying to do everything I could to get back.”

KTWV’s Dean Blevins said Sunday night that head coach Brent Venables told him Gabriel would be cleared this week.

Gabriel said he’s “feeling real good” as he participates in various levels of practice while trying to clear protocol.

“I’m feeling real good. Body feels good. Mind feels good,” Gabriel said. “Took it very seriously, that part of recovery. And thankfully, I'm at this point thanks to all the trainers and everyone.”

Without Gabriel, the OU offense was unable to produce points against either TCU or Texas. Backup Davis Beville finished the drive on which Gabriel went down at TCU as the Sooners rushed three more plays for a touchdown. Since then, OU hasn't scored.

The latter ended in a 49-0 shutout by the Longhorns as Beville went 6-for-12 for 36 yards.

Gabriel dressed out and warmed up in pregame at the Cotton Bowl, but Venables said it had been decided midweek that he wouldn’t play.

Gabriel described his week as a lot of unknowns.

“A lot of resting early,” he said. “Preparation to figure out if I was gonna play or not. (That) lead up till Thursday, Friday. Obviously it didn't get approved. But I know it's just the doctors protected me and are trying to keep my best interest in mind.”

Gabriel said watching his team lose Saturday “was tough. Obviously I wanted to be out there and be there for my guys because we put in all this work together. It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough because I'm a part of it. I'm on this team. Feel for them just because I know how hard everyone works. So it wasn't easy. Something that's really tough for sure.”