Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Will Continue to be Evaluated Ahead of Kansas Contest

DALLAS — As Oklahoma turns its attention to Kansas, all eyes will be on Dillon Gabriel.

The Sooner offense was hapless without the starting quarterback, who missed Texas’ 49-0 rout of OU due to a concussion on Saturday.

Gabriel went through warmups ahead of the game as usual, only changing into street clothes as the Sooners emerged from the locker room for the final time before playing.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel put on his pads and underwent pregame warmups as usual despite not playing against the Texas Longhorns BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

In his place, Davis Beville struggled. The Pittsburgh transfer completed 6-of-12 passes for 38 yards and an interception, and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was more comfortable directly snapping the ball to OU’s skill position players for a majority of the game.

Riding its first three-game skid since 1998, Oklahoma (3-3) will return home next Saturday to host the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) before mercifully getting a bye week.

Gabriel obviously didn’t clear concussion protocol in time to face the Longhorns, but OU coach Brent Venables said the team wouldn’t do anything to rush him back before he’s ready.

“That's our team doctors (decision),” Venables said after the game. “They evaluate him throughout the course of the week and they get to some points where they make decisions — good or bad or let's continue to evaluate him. Somewhere in the midweek we realized that he probably wouldn't be the guy. Certainly, the health and safety of our players is first and foremost.

“I’m a dad. I had a son get a concussion this week in a moped accident. He didn't travel to Boston College. Nothing more important than being mindful of our player's health. But he actually felt great. Whatever the protocols. I don't get into all the weeds of it. I don't get frustrated by it. It is what it is.”

Though Gabriel didn’t end up taking the field after participating in warmups, Lebby did say it was a sign that the starting quarterback had taken steps forward.

“Dillon felt good. He really did,” Lebby said after the game. “But at the end of the day, it wasn’t in his best interests for him to do this today. Of course he was crushed, but, ready to get back to work.”

Now, the Sooners will once again play the waiting game.

Venables will continue to defer to the OU medical staff, as they’ll continue to evaluate Gabriel this week until he clears the protocols.

“For all the obvious reasons, you gotta be incredibly cautious and careful,” Venables said. “But he, starting on Sunday/Monday, started to feel much better. I don't think he had any setbacks, to my knowledge throughout the week.

“So we'll see and we'll continue to evaluate him on his availability. They'll let me know."

Oklahoma will welcome the Jayhawks to Norman next Saturday at 11 a.m.

