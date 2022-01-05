Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Oklahoma QB Nick Evers Sending NIL to Charity

    The Sooners' newest quarterback isn't on campus yet, but he's already pledged his first NIL deal with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

    Oklahoma’s newest quarterback hasn’t taken a snap yet. In fact, he’s not even on campus.

    But in the eyes of Sooner Nation, Nick Evers just took a major step toward folk hero status.

    Evers, a quarterback in OU’s 2022 recruiting class, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he’s partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation as his first deal within the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules.

    Student-athletes can now make money off their name, image and likeness. That could include autographs, endorsements, branded apparel or just about anything that fans would pay money for.

    Read More

    In Evers’ case, he’ll donate all the money that comes in for Make-A-Wish.

    “I’m excited and privileged to announce my first NIL deal will benefit Make-A-Wish!” Evers tweeted. “I’m passionate about the mission, which is why 100 percent of the proceeds I help raise will go to kids with life threatening illnesses.”

    Evers, a 6-foot-3, 188-pound 4-star prospect from Flower Mound, TX, included links to Make-A-Wish foundations in Oklahoma and North Texas in his tweet through which patrons can donate.

    Within minutes, Evers’ post had more than 2,100 likes, 450 retweets and 140 replies.

    Evers can still negotiate other NIL opportunities apart from this deal, but whatever money comes in earmarked for Make-A-Wish will go directly back to the charity.

    Nick Evers
    Football

    Oklahoma QB Nick Evers Giving NIL to Charity

    43 minutes ago
    Bob Stoops, Brent Venables, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Commentary: Brent Venables' Hires are Setting Oklahoma up For Long Term Success

    1 hour ago
    Loadholt
    Football

    Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former OL Phil Loadholt to Support Staff

    17 hours ago
    Jalen Hill 1-4 (Baylor Postgame)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Baylor Postgame

    17 hours ago
    Porter Moser 1-4 (Baylor Postgame)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Baylor Postgame

    17 hours ago
    Ethan Chargois, Bijan Cortes, Baylor Bears
    Men's Basketball

    Oklahoma Showed Fight in Road Loss to No. 1 Baylor

    18 hours ago
    Pat Fields, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Report: Oklahoma's Pat Fields Will Play Football at Stanford in 2022

    21 hours ago
    Todd Bates
    Football

    Oklahoma Officially Announces Todd Bates as Associate HC/Co-Defensive Coordinator

    22 hours ago