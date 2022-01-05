Oklahoma QB Nick Evers Giving NIL to Charity

The Sooners' newest quarterback isn't on campus yet, but he's already pledged his first NIL deal with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Oklahoma’s newest quarterback hasn’t taken a snap yet. In fact, he’s not even on campus.

But in the eyes of Sooner Nation, Nick Evers just took a major step toward folk hero status.

Evers, a quarterback in OU’s 2022 recruiting class, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he’s partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation as his first deal within the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules.

Student-athletes can now make money off their name, image and likeness. That could include autographs, endorsements, branded apparel or just about anything that fans would pay money for.

In Evers’ case, he’ll donate all the money that comes in for Make-A-Wish.

“I’m excited and privileged to announce my first NIL deal will benefit Make-A-Wish!” Evers tweeted. “I’m passionate about the mission, which is why 100 percent of the proceeds I help raise will go to kids with life threatening illnesses.”

Evers, a 6-foot-3, 188-pound 4-star prospect from Flower Mound, TX, included links to Make-A-Wish foundations in Oklahoma and North Texas in his tweet through which patrons can donate.

Within minutes, Evers’ post had more than 2,100 likes, 450 retweets and 140 replies.

Evers can still negotiate other NIL opportunities apart from this deal, but whatever money comes in earmarked for Make-A-Wish will go directly back to the charity.