Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Looks to Thrive as a Leader This Season

Lincoln Riley's handpicked quarterback wowed in Year 1, but looks to up the ante for the Sooners in 2021.

Spencer Rattler is now Oklahoma’s grizzled veteran.

Last year, not only did Rattler have to navigate the pandemic, but he was making his first pass through top-end college football and the Big 12 Conference slate as a starter.

And while he struggled with turnovers out of the gates, Rattler also put on a show. He proved he could make every throw you can ask of a quarterback, and validated the plaudits laid upon him during his recruitment.

Headed into his second fall camp as as starter, Rattler said he no longer is entering every day blind and is just ready to hone his craft.

Spencer Rattler after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Pool photo / Josh Gateley

“I feel like a veteran now. I am a vet now. Just being super comfortable going into fall camp knowing what to expect. Even last year was a curveball with COVID and competing and doing all that stuff,” the quarterback said in a Zoom press conference on Thursday during Oklahoma’s Media Day. “(I’m) very comfortable going into (fall camp), and just focused. We’ve got a good group of guys, a great group of guys, on this team so it’s going to be a fun camp and a fun season.”

But even this offseason had some unexpected twists and turns. Starting on July 1, the new Name, Image and Likeness legislation kicked in, allowing players like Rattler to profit while in college.

Rattler himself was heavily involved, signing an endorsement deal with Raising Caine’s, participating in a high profile autograph signing and launching his own merchandise line. Despite getting pulled in all different directions, Rattler said his work on the field remains at the top of his priority list, as on the field success is what opens doors off the field.

“This past month it’s been fun for sure,” Rattler said. “It hasn’t been my number one focus. The main focus still continues the same, and that’s prepare throughout the summer and get ready for fall camp.”

In the mean time, Rattler said he’s been very pleased with how he’s progressed on the field, working with both the coaches at OU and his coaches back at home in Arizona.

“I’m very confident of what I did this offseason, and that’s a credit to my strength coaches,” he said. “I definitely took steps in the places I needed to, not just physically but mentally. I’m very confident and comfortable going into camp.”



Another goal of Rattler’s this summer was to get all of his wide receivers involved, whether it be in 7-on-7 drills or just throwing routes on air, as he hopes to utilize the talent in Dennis Simmons’ wide receiver room.

“I’ve been connecting with every single receiver,” he said. “We’re very deep and I’m excited to get on the field tomorrow and go against the defense in live situations and see what these guys can do.”

Marvin Mims, Rattler’s favorite target from 2020, said that Rattler has grown both on and off the field since fans last saw him in the Cotton Bowl. Not only does Rattler look more comfortable and in command of the offense, Mims said, but he’s stepped up as a vocal leader of the team as well.

Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims linked up for nine touchdowns in 2020 for the Oklahoma Sooners Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

“Last year we were a young team and people would say we had Creed, so Creed would handle basically everything. But now he’s gone. So we all had to step into different leadership roles, which is a good thing, because we’re all having to do it kind of together,” Mims said. “It’s mostly us. We had leadership meetings, mostly player-led and player-called.

“And Spencer’s just a different type of mindset this year than it was last year. You can tell just being around him this year versus last year, he’s just a different guy. He’s gonna lead our team to greatness this year, and I’m happy to be behind him.”

If Rattler’s on the field production can match his leadership off the field, the Oklahoma Sooners could be staring down a 2021 season that brings not only the program’s eight Heisman Trophy, but OU’s eighth National Championship.