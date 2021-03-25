Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is fitting right in with his new teammates

Teammates say the highly touted quarterback recruit is quickly acclimating to life at OU behind star quarterback Spencer Rattler

The hype machine surrounding new Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams may have to take a year-long hibernation.

If things go to plan, the No. 1 overall player in last year’s Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99 will back up Spencer Rattler, then have a good chance to take control of Lincoln Riley’s offense after Rattler is playing on Sundays.

In the meantime, the highly touted quarterback from Washington, DC, is turning heads early on at OU’s spring practices.

“He’s got a good skill set. Talented player, confident,” Rattler said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “He’s done a pretty good job up to now. Me being the older guy, I try to take him under my wing and teach him the ropes of everything and kind of help him throughout everything.”

Caleb Williams OU Athletics / via social media

Marvin Mims, breakout receiving star from 2020, also has been impressed with what he’s seen out of Williams so far.

“Caleb’s a great quarterback. As highly touted as he was coming in, he’s living up to the expectations,” he said. “He’s a great guy, you know, a fun guy to talk to and play around with. He’s doing everything we expect him to do and he’s going to keep growing, so I’m really excited about him.”

In the offseason, the OU quarterback room underwent a bit of a makeover.

Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris both opted to transfer south of the Red River, which minted Williams the heir apparent behind Rattler.

Oklahoma also added a pair of new trigger men this spring in Penn State transfer Micah Bowens and preferred walk-on Ben Harris from nearby Carl Albert High School.

Despite all the change, Rattler is excited to be the unquestioned leader of the unit.

“It’s definitely a new quarterback room, and love all the guys in there,” he said.