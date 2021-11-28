Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Oklahoma Quarterback Caleb Williams Reacts to Lincoln Riley News

    The Sooners' freshman QB reacted on social media Sunday about the shocking news that his coach was leaving OU for USC.
    Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams publicly reacted to Sunday’s stunning news of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC on Twitter, showing support for the man who coached him in a crushing loss to Oklahoma State less than 24 hours earlier.

    Multiple news outlets are reporting Riley has already accepted the USC job, and Williams’s tweet would seem to indicate he's been informed the same. 

    Williams committed to OU on July 4, 2020 after Georgia prospect Brock Vandagriff decommitted from the Sooners six months earlier, then took over the starting job from Spencer Rattler in the middle of this season after Rattler struggled to find a rhythm. 

    According to Williams’s father, Carl, Caleb Williams was willing to walk-on at OU if Vandagriff remained committed strictly because he wanted to be coached by Riley.

    Sources told SI Sooners that once Vandagriff found out Williams was coming to OU, he decided to flip to Georgia.

    With the NCAA transfer portal remaining open, Williams leaving Oklahoma—perhaps to join Riley at USC, perhaps for his second choice of LSU—is now in play, although the "#boomer" sign-off at the end of his tweet will provide hope to Sooners fans that he plays to stay in Norman.

