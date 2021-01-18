Oklahoma quarterback signee makes big announcement

In his weekly "All on the Line" recruitment blog for Sports Illustrated All-American, Caleb Williams announced his future plans with the Sooners

Oklahoma quarterback signee Caleb Williams announced he would be enrolling early with the Sooners.

"I am officially dual-enrolled at Oklahoma and Gonzaga. Starting next week, I will be a full-time student at both places, which allows me to be a student-athlete at Oklahoma, immediately," Williams wrote in his "All on the Line" recruitment blog for Sports Illustrated All-American.

Williams was very appreciative of his high school, Gonzaga, for working with him to allow him to enroll early at OU.

"I want to give special thanks to Gonzaga for all they've done for me. The administration, for even allowing me to do this, because they've never done this -- ever. I really appreciate Gonzaga for doing this, and obviously OU for also allowing me to do this. Also, the NCAA, for giving me clearance for dual-enrollment, to be a full-time student at both places and to be able to play right away at OU," Williams wrote.

Early enrollment allows players to get a head start entering college programs. With the benefit of going through spring with Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, Williams will be better prepared to step into the backup quarterback role with the transfers of Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris.

"That means now I finally, officially, get to start learning the playbook and get into the lab with Coach Riley, all the strength coaches, like Coach Wylie and all of them," he wrote.

"This has been my dream, to be in this position, and I smile every time I look at my schedule or think about it. I have a little smirk on my face. This is what I've always wanted and it's a big step towards my continued pursuit of this dream that I have," Williams wrote.

Williams is back in Norman and ready to roll for the Sooners.