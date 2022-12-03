Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Declares For NFL Draft

Another member of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners is heading to the next level.

Senior running back Eric Gray, fresh off a huge season, announced on Saturday that he is officially declaring for next spring’s NFL Draft.

“I thank God for the talent and gifts that he has bestowed upon me,” Gray wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I believe that with God all things are possible and I am grateful to him for the opportunities that he has given me in every aspect of my life. I am thankful for my mom, dad, and sisters for always believing in me, supporting me, and pushing me to get better every day. You all have been by my side since peewee football, and I am truly blessed to be supported by a family that is engaged in my dreams and aspirations.

“I am thankful for my Oklahoma family: from the first moment that I stepped on campus and met you guys, you welcomed me with open arms. I knew that we were about to form a bond that couldn’t be broken. Thank you for having my back. We’ve formed friendships that will last a lifetime. I am grateful for the coaching staff, under your leadership, I have experienced an opportunity to learn and exponentially grow. Thank you for trusting me to carry out your vision and sharing with me your knowledge of the game and skills that can be used both on the field and in the game of life.

“Sooner nation, thank you for cheering me on. The energy that you guys bring is unmatched! I appreciate everyone that has impacted my life and has played a role in shaping my future to become the athlete that I am today and aspire to become. I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

After transferring to Oklahoma from Tennessee prior to the 2021 season, Gray settled into the No. 2 running back role behind Kennedy Brooks a year ago.

But this season Gray saw his production skyrocket as the No. 1 option as he put together far and away his best collegiate season, rushing for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns - clearly serving as OU’s most consistent offensive player.

His 1,366 yards were good enough for the ninth-most in a single season in Sooners program history.

Gray becomes the third member of Oklahoma to officially declare for the draft, joining offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris.

Now, the Memphis native will turn to the next level and he looks to begin his professional career next season.