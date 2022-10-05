Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes 'Starving' After First 100-Yard Game

Javonte Barnes helped his case for early playing time by enrolling early and arriving to Norman in January. Since then, the talented freshman running back has made a deserved push for playing time.

Throughout the offseason, both DeMarco Murray and Jeff Lebby sang Barnes’ praises on multiple occasions. It was clear that the highly touted recruit was talented on the field. His talent might’ve been on display even earlier if not for a late preseason hamstring injury, but nonetheless, Barnes is here, coming off his breakout game and ready for more.

“I can definitely see that I’ve gotten way better from high school,” Barnes said Tuesday night after practice. “Just knowing that this is my dream, just one step closer to what I’ve always dreamed of since I was three years old.”

"Just getting the ball and getting more carries, it was truly a blessing and something I feel like I worked hard for ever since I came in in January. Something I feel like I deserve.”

For any other freshman running back coming in, Oklahoma’s backfield could’ve looked daunting.

At the time of Barnes’ commitment, the Sooners already had veterans Eric Gray and Marcus Major set to return and a commitment from a highly ranked recruit in Gavin Sawchuk. Barnes obviously wasn’t afraid of the competition, so it’s no wonder he’s been expecting a bigger role. As the team struggled, though, it’s clear he’s focused on doing his part to help.

“I’m starving,” Barnes said. “I’m focused on getting the team together. I’m a team player. If it wasn’t for the O-Line playing so great I really wouldn’t have had what I had, 100 yards, and it goes all to the O-Line. You can take back the tape and watch what they’re doing, I’m just going under it. I’m a team player like I said, just ready for the next one.”

After recording his first 100-yard game last week, Barnes understands the impact he can have going forward this season. Both Gray and Major will still be key focal points of the offense, but if Barnes can make the most of his touches, it’s just another playmaker for Lebby and the offense. He’ll have an opportunity to continue carving out a role thanks to his unique running style.

“I don’t fear anybody on the field. I go out there and I do my thing. I focus on what I have to do. I get the play and I know who’s blocking who, I know where I’m supposed to go and I just feel way more confident.”