Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: OU Hosts Top Talent at Elite Camp

The Oklahoma Sooners got a chance to get their eyes on some of the top recruits in the country as they hosted the OU Elite Camp in Norman.

Ahead of next weekend’s ChampU BBQ, the Sooners issued a few scholarship offers, and Norman was the destination for an unofficial visit for a key in-state recruit.

With the NCAA Dead Period a thing of the past, safe to say Lincoln Riley and his staff have hit the recruiting trail hard over the past 13 days.

Offers:

Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, TE, Class of 2023

Coming to the OU Elite Camp from across the pond, Theodor Melin Ohrstrom is an elite tight end prospect from Sweden. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect has impressed on the camp circuit this summer, flashing an excellent catch radius and an intelligent use of his body to create separation. In June alone, Ohrstrom has picked up offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, UCF, Kansas State, FAU, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Arizona State

David Stone, DL, Class of 2024

After laying their eyes on Del City High School defensive star David Stone, Alex Grinch and the Sooners offered Stone a scholarship. In 2020, the 6-4, 240-pound lineman recorded 19 tackles, eight of which were for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Stone already holds offers from Wisconsin, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Memphis and Iowa State.

Jordan Johnson-Rubell, DB, Class of 2024

Ft. Worth, TX, product Jordan Johnson-Rubell has quickly made a name for himself. After being named a Second-Team MaxPreps Freshman All-American, Johnson-Rubell has followed up his first year of high school football with a productive summer of camp performances. Already showing great instincts to locate the football in the air and make a play on the ball, the 5-11, 160-pound corner also does a great job of using his body to force receivers to the boundary. Johnson-Rubell earned an offer from OU after his performance at the camp this weekend, and the Sooners join Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, SMU, Georgia Tech, Georgia, TCU, USC, Tulsa, Kansas and Colorado as schools who have already offered the defensive playmaker.

Lucas Simmons, OT, Class of 2023

Lucas Simmons is another elite prospect who originally hails from Sweden. The son of former OU player Abel Simmons, Lucas always had a love for football. Now a 6-7, 300-pound offensive tackle, Simmons has had a productive summer, traveling around various camps with fellow Swede Ohrstrom. After Bill Bedenbaugh extended a scholarship offer, Simmons now holds offers from the Sooners, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Liberty, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, South Florida, Penn State, East Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Arkansas State and West Virginia.

Visits:

Gentry Williams, DB, Class of 2022

The top-rated prospect in Oklahoma made his way down to Norman this weekend. Booker T. Washington star Gentry Williams has recovered from his torn ACL that ended is 2020 season, and is ready to get back out on the field to live up to his 5-star billing. Despite the injury, Oklahoma’s interest has never wavered as they hope to again attract the top defensive star in their own backyard.

Jason Llewellyn, TE, Class of 2022

Joe Jon Finley’s first tight end commit went though his official visit this weekend. The Aledo, TX, star recently earned his fourth star from Rivals, and should continue to impress throughout his senior season. A versatile player, Jason Llewellyn is comfortable both at the line of scrimmage as a blocker and in the open field as a pass catcher, something which the Sooners are sure to capitalize on. Llewellyn was in Norman for an unofficial visit during the spring game, but he was able to finally have contact with the coaches this weekend after the dead period expired.