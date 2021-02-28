Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Sooners offer top '23 running back

Headlined by a major offensive target, the Oklahoma coaches sent out a plethora of offers this week, spanning both sides of the ball and stretching across the country

The Oklahoma Sooners looks forward, vying to add a trio of offensive weapons on the recruiting trail this week.

Lincoln Riley and his staff set their attention to the Class of 2023, hoping to add their first commitment in the near future.

Here are the offers the Sooners issued this past week:

Richard Young, RB, Class of 2023

Riley and DeMarco Murray extended an offer to Richard Young, the No. 1-ranked running back in the Class of 2023 per 247 Sports. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound prospect from Lehigh Acres, FL rushed for 854 yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries as a freshman in 2019. Young is a decisive runner, hitting holes hard and bouncing off of would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone. OU will have to fight off the titans of college football, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina and Wisconsin, among others.

Johntay Cook II, WR, Class of 2023

Dennis Simmons set his next target with wide receiver offer Johntay Cook II. The pass catcher out of De Soto, TX, hauled in 690 yards and 10 touchdowns on 43 catches in his 2020 season. The 6-0, 170-pound receiver flashes the ability to get behind defenses, always a threat to take the top off and produce explosive plays. The Sooners add to Cook’s growing offer list, which includes Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech, Maryland, UCF, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Miami, Florida State, SMU, Arizona State, Baylor, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Arkansas.

Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, Class of 2023

Jaquaize Pettaway is another explosive wide receiver from Langham Creek High School in Houston, TX. Often tearing apart defenses from the slot, Pettaway caught 55 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2020 season. Not only does Pettaway possess the speed to unlock a defense, he has great hands and is fearless laying out for balls over the middle. Oklahoma joins Texas, USC, Penn State, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Marshall, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Joenel Aguero, ATH, Class of 2023

Joenel Aguero plays on both sides of the football, but has caught the eyes of coaching staffs across the country for his play as a safety. Standing 6-0 and 195 pounds, Aguero is rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. Already collecting offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee, Penn State and USC, Aguero has flashed high end speed and acceleration for IMG Academy in Brandenton, FL.

Cormani McClain, CB, Class of 2023

Alex Grinch and Roy Manning have set their sights on Cormani McClain, a talented corner back from Lakeland, FL. McClain nabbed a school record nine interceptions last season for Lake Gibson High School, also tacking on 29 tackles. The 6-1, 170-pound defensive back fits Grinch’s mold for size and speed on the back end, and has already attracted interest from other elite programs. Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pittsburg, West Virginia, Kansas State and Georgia Tech have all already joined the Sooners in extending a scholarship offer to McClain.

Antonio Kite, ATH, Class of 2022

If Antonio Kite picked the Sooners, he would be the latest two-sport athlete who excels on the hardwood to suit up for the Oklahoma defense. The 6-1, 180-pound Kite, who is primarily projected safety, is from Anniston, AL, is ranked a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. Kite plays wide receiver as well, where he utilizes his speed to change games and is sure-handed in traffic. He uses those ball skills to make athletic plays on the football when he’s slotted into the secondary. Kite has already attracted interest from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others.

Luke Montgomery, OL/DL, Class of 2023

Bill Bedenbaugh sent out an offer to Findlay, OH, native Luke Montgomery this week. While some have Montgomery projected as a defensive lineman, Bedenbaugh’s interest could indicate the Sooners see Montgomery as an asset along the offensive front. Quick and powerful, Montgomery is athletic enough to succeed no matter what his position will end up being at the collegiate level. His coaches at Findlay High School think so high of his athleticism, they are comfortable slotting him out as tight end when needed. Standing 6-5 and 260 pounds, Montgomery has the frame to hold more weight once strength coach Bennie Wylie could eventually get his hands on him. The Sooners join an impressive list of offers, including Penn State, Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Indiana, Pittsburg, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.