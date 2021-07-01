Oklahoma Releases New Football Ticketing Information, Promotional Schedule for 2021 Season

The Sooners' annual "Stripe the Stadium" game will have a different spin on it in 2021.

The calendar has shifted to the month of July and the 2021 college football season is slowly drawing nearer.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Athletics released new information regarding the Sooners’ schedule both in terms of ticketing packages and promotions that will be sure to excite fans who are hungry for some football.

Two new ticketing packages, set to go on sale July 7, were announced that will get fans to either every single home game or to all but one. The “Traditional Plan” will allow fans to reserve the same seat for every single home game all season long, while the “Sooner Express Pass” allows fans to pick a different seat for every home game — excluding the Sept. 18 collision with Nebraska.

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium OU Athletics

Along with the new ticketing options, the Sooners also released their promotional schedule for the 2021 season with a new twist on the annual “Stripe the Stadium” game.

Rather than each section being either crimson or white, the colors will be split by groups of rows so as to mimic the stripes on the United States flag with the game taking place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

2021 Stripe the Stadium Concept via SoonerSports.com

Oklahoma Athletics will also use that game as an opportunity to "thank and recognize emergency services personnel, frontline workers and military members as part of this special day.”

Also established throughout the year was the date of the annual Homecoming game, Military Appreciation Day and Native American Heritage Day among others.

2021 Oklahoma Football Promotional Schedule via SoonerSports.com

Additionally, the Sooners have provided a “4th of July Special Offer” for a discounted ticket rate to Oklahoma’s home opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. That will be the first of six home games on the year with the home finale coming against Iowa State on Nov. 20.