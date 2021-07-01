Oklahoma Releases New Football Ticketing Information, Promotional Schedule for 2021 Season

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma Releases Football Ticketing Info, Promotional Schedule for 2021 Season

The Sooners' annual "Stripe the Stadium" game will have a different spin on it in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

The calendar has shifted to the month of July and the 2021 college football season is slowly drawing nearer.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Athletics released new information regarding the Sooners’ schedule both in terms of ticketing packages and promotions that will be sure to excite fans who are hungry for some football.

Two new ticketing packages, set to go on sale July 7, were announced that will get fans to either every single home game or to all but one. The “Traditional Plan” will allow fans to reserve the same seat for every single home game all season long, while the “Sooner Express Pass” allows fans to pick a different seat for every home game — excluding the Sept. 18 collision with Nebraska.

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Along with the new ticketing options, the Sooners also released their promotional schedule for the 2021 season with a new twist on the annual “Stripe the Stadium” game.

Rather than each section being either crimson or white, the colors will be split by groups of rows so as to mimic the stripes on the United States flag with the game taking place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Stripe the Stadium

2021 Stripe the Stadium Concept

Oklahoma Athletics will also use that game as an opportunity to "thank and recognize emergency services personnel, frontline workers and military members as part of this special day.”

Also established throughout the year was the date of the annual Homecoming game, Military Appreciation Day and Native American Heritage Day among others. 

Oklahoma Football 2021 Promotional Schedule

2021 Oklahoma Football Promotional Schedule

Additionally, the Sooners have provided a “4th of July Special Offer” for a discounted ticket rate to Oklahoma’s home opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. That will be the first of six home games on the year with the home finale coming against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

Joe Castiglione 2
Football

Oklahoma Partners with INFLCR to Assist with New Name, Image and Likeness Rules

Generic - OU Stadium - whiteout
Football

Oklahoma Releases New Football Ticketing Information, Promotional Schedule for 2021 Season

Donihoo home 2 v. JMU 1
Softball

Oklahoma's Mackenzie Donihoo named D1Softball Breakout Player of the Year

Generic - OU flag
Football

The Era of NIL is Here and Nobody Truly Knows What it Will Look Like

Spencer Rattler-face
Football

Spencer Rattler Will Use NIL to Do ‘Good in the World,’ Plans to Donate Part of Earnings

Generic crowd - signs
Football

NCAA Waives Amateurism Bylaws; NIL is Here — and Here's What it Means for Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield-Titans
Football

ESPN Analyst: Stop Disrespecting Baker Mayfield

Cade Cavalli
Baseball

Former Oklahoma SP Cade Cavalli to Participate in MLB Futures Game