Oklahoma Releases Statement on SEC Rumors

Reports earlier Wednesday said OU and Texas had reached out to the SEC about joining that conference and leaving the Big 12.
Oklahoma issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to reports that the school, as well as rival Texas, has “reached out” to the SEC about changing conference allegiances.

“The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly,” OU said in a statement attributed to an unnamed university spokesman. “We don't address every anonymous rumor.”

The Houston Chronicle reported earlier Wednesday that OU and Texas were exploring membership in the SEC and, citing an unnamed source, said an announcement could be coming “within a couple of weeks.”

OU and Texas are currently bound to the Big 12 by a grant-of-rights agreement that keeps members’ broadcast rights tied up through 2024-25. That’s also the same year the league’s agreements with Fox and ESPN expire.

Rumors that the Sooners and Longhorns might be interested in a move began to circulate last week.

When Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was asked at Big 12 Media Day last week about OU athletic director Joe Castiglione’s comments in May about being “bitterly disappointed” that the Sooners’ home game with Nebraska had been slated as yet another 11 a.m. kickoff for OU, Bowlsby seemed largely apathetic about Castiglione’s concerns.

“He’s certainly entitled to that position,” Bowlsby said, “and he and I talked about it extensively before he made those comments.

“Having said that, we all signed the TV contract. We can change it the next time if we want to change it. But we're going to live by the stipulations of our television agreements and that's what we did on this occasion.”

