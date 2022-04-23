Oklahoma Reveals Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park Statue
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is back in Norman as this weekend is the grand reveal of his Heisman Park statue.
While the public dedication/reveal of the statue will take place at halftime of Saturday’s Spring Game, its first appearance came Friday night at a special reveal party for Mayfield along with a plethora of former players and special guests.
The pose of the Mayfield statue had been a hot topic since before it was announced last month, with a traditional stiff arm being the final result.
Read More
No helmet for Mayfield, but with the patented headband instead — something Mayfield was very well known for wearing in his time with the Sooners.
Mayfield also got a special moment to pose with OU's other four Heisman-winning quarterbacks: Sam Bradford, Kyler Murray and Jason White.
The Spring Game is set for 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.