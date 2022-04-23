Skip to main content

Oklahoma Reveals Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park Statue

The public dedication of Mayfield's statue will come at halftime of the Spring Game set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Norman.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is back in Norman as this weekend is the grand reveal of his Heisman Park statue.

While the public dedication/reveal of the statue will take place at halftime of Saturday’s Spring Game, its first appearance came Friday night at a special reveal party for Mayfield along with a plethora of former players and special guests.

Baker Mayfield Statue

Baker Mayfield with his Heisman Park statue

The pose of the Mayfield statue had been a hot topic since before it was announced last month, with a traditional stiff arm being the final result.

No helmet for Mayfield, but with the patented headband instead — something Mayfield was very well known for wearing in his time with the Sooners.

Mayfield also got a special moment to pose with OU's other four Heisman-winning quarterbacks: Sam Bradford, Kyler Murray and Jason White.

Sooner Heisman QBs

The Spring Game is set for 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

