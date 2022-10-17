Skip to main content

Oklahoma RG Chris Murray Named to Midseason Watch List

The former UCLA transfer has emerged as the Sooners' most reliable offensive lineman over the last two seasons, with 20 consecutive starts at right guard.

Oklahoma senior Chris Murray has been named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list.

The award, presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, goes annually to the top lineman in college football. Past OU winners include Lee Roy Selmon (1975), Tony Casillas (1985) and Tommie Harris (2003).

Murray, a 6-foot-2, 308-pound senior from Palmdale, CA, plays right guard and is a two-year starter for the Sooners after transferring in 2020. He began his college career at UCLA (he started all 12 games in 2019) and was a key backup at OU in 2020 before taking over the starting job in 2021.

Murray has started the last 20 games at right guard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Marquise Brown - injured
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Out for the Season

By John E. Hoover
Jaren Kanak
Football

Oklahoma's Trio of Defensive Freshmen Pushing For Playing Time

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Dillon Gabriel
Football

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

By Josh Callaway
Justin Broiles, Xavier Hutchinson, David Ugwoegbu
Football

Kickoff Time for Oklahoma and Iowa State Announced

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Tre Norwood
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 6

By Josh Callaway
Dillon Gabriel - fans
Football

What Dillon Gabriel's Return from Concussion Meant to Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover
Drake Stoops-Key Lawrence - jerseys
Football

Oklahoma's Alternate Uniforms Didn't Beat KU, But Players Drew Energy, Unity From Them

By John E. Hoover
FB - C.J. Coldon, Kansas Jayhawks
Football

Oklahoma DB C.J. Coldon Produced a Moment of 'Sooner Magic' With Dazzling Interception

By Ryan Chapman