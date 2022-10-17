Oklahoma RG Chris Murray Named to Midseason Watch List

Oklahoma senior Chris Murray has been named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list.

The award, presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, goes annually to the top lineman in college football. Past OU winners include Lee Roy Selmon (1975), Tony Casillas (1985) and Tommie Harris (2003).

Murray, a 6-foot-2, 308-pound senior from Palmdale, CA, plays right guard and is a two-year starter for the Sooners after transferring in 2020. He began his college career at UCLA (he started all 12 games in 2019) and was a key backup at OU in 2020 before taking over the starting job in 2021.

Murray has started the last 20 games at right guard.