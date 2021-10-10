Oklahoma Climbs in Latest AP Poll

The Sooners rallied from 21 points down to knock of Texas 55-48 on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

The Oklahoma Sooners won an absolute thriller on Saturday afternoon knocking off the rival Texas Longhorns 55-48 after trailing by as much as 21 points in the second half and 18 in the third quarter.

The comeback was spear-headed by true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams who came in to replace Spencer Rattler in the second quarter and was tremendous throughout the day going for 300 total yards passing and rushing.

For their efforts, and with the help of some losses from teams in front of them, the Sooners are back on the rise in the latest AP Poll moving up two spots to No. 4 in the latest edition of the rankings.

After Alabama’s stunning loss to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide have tumbled out of the top spot to No. 5 with the Georgia Bulldogs taking over the throne at No. 1.

Iowa and Cincinnati hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and Michigan State occupy the rest of the top-10 in spots 6-10, respectively.

Oklahoma State stays put as the second-highest Big 12 team at No. 12 after they had the weekend off.

Despite falling to the Sooners, Texas does remain in the poll by a hair coming in at No. 25 as the Big 12’s third ranked team.

Baylor, however, is the third-highest vote-getter of the unranked teams with Kansas State also receiving three votes as well.

Oklahoma will return to action on Saturday night at home when they host the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.

