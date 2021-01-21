Oklahoma rookies: Kenneth Murray honored, Lamb, Gallimore, Motley all caught on

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was named to the 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team this week by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Kenneth Murray (left) Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Murray was first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and became the first OU linebacker taken in the first round of the NFL Draft (No. 23 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers) since 1984.

He led the Chargers with 107 tackles — the most by a rookie in team history — and played 93 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Murray came to Oklahoma from Missouri City, TX, where he was a 3-star prospect at outside linebacker. Murray started all three seasons at middle linebacker for the crimson and cream, earning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2017.

As a sophomore in 2018, Murray set the school record for tackles in a game when he made 28 tackles against the Army Black Knights — the most tackles by an FBS player since at least 2000.

OU had three other rookies making contributions in the NFL this season.

CeeDee Lamb (left) Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

In Dallas, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for a touchdown and also returned 24 punts for 172 yards. He also returned an onside kick 47 yards for a touchdown and caught a 2-point conversion. Lamb played 64 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps this season. Lamb had two 100-yard games in Dallas’ first five weeks, but didn’t reach that mark again the rest of the season.

Neville Gallimore (right) Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore played in 14 games for the Cowboys this season and provided a lift at the line of scrimmage. Gallimore made nine starts and finished with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, four quarterbacks hits and 0.5 QB sacks. He also had one pass defensed. Gallimore was a third-round draft pick, No. 82 overall.

Parnell Motley (left) Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

And cornerback Parnell Motley played in four games as a rookie — two for Tampa Bay (all on special teams), two for Denver (all on defense). He He went undrafted but signed a free agent contract with the Buccaneers and played in Week 3 and Week 4, then was waived. He signed with San Francisco and was on the 49ers’ practice squad for two weeks. In December, he signed with the Broncos, played Week 16 and Week 17, and finished the season with 82 total snaps on defense, made eight tackles, had one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

The PFWA has named an All-Rookie Team every year since 1974.