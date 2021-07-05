Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Baylor Bears

Lincoln Riley and Dave Aranda will go head to head again in November in Waco.

The home stretch of Oklahoma’s season begins with a trip to Waco to face off against Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears.

OU struggled to break down Aranda’s defense a year ago in Norman, but a COVID pause disrupted Oklahoma’s momentum heading into the game.

Now, Lincoln Riley should have no distractions as he gets his third shot at breaking down Aranda’s defense.

Aranda will have to replace William Bradley-King, who led the Bears with 3.5 sacks last year, but plenty of experienced talent will also return.

Baylor’s top seven tacklers will all return in 2021, including star defensive back Jalen Pitre.

Pitre picked off a pair of passes last year, also adding 60 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Oklahoma Sooners 2021 Schedule

While the linebacking core returns fully in tact, Aranda earned the services of LSU transfer Siaki Ika to anchor the defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound nose tackle will gobble up space at the heart of the Baylor defensive line.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears never really got going in 2020.

During the offseason, quarterback Charlie Brewer transferred to Utah leaving uncertainty at the position.

Dual-threat Gerry Bohanon will battle with Jacob Zeno, though neither signal caller has taken over and taken control of the quarterback battle.

The Bears return their top four receiving threats, including R.J. Sneed, who led Baylor with 497 yards on 39 catches and three touchdowns a year ago.

Unfortunately for Bohanon or Zeno, they’ll take the field behind an almost entirely reconstructed offensive line.

John Lovett, a longtime safety valve at running back for the Bears, is gone too after transferring to Penn State as a graduate transfer. Talented kick returner Trestan Ebner will need to translate his explosive ability from the return game to the Baylor backfield as Aranda looks for a replacement to Lovett to help take the pressure off the quarterbacks.

All in all, the Bears will go as far as their offense takes them this season.

Oklahoma will have to remain focused as they battle Aranda’s defense, especially with Iowa State and Oklahoma State on the horizon after their trip to Waco.