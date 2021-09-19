Oklahoma Slips Down One Spot to No. 4 in Latest AP Poll

The Sooners knocked off Nebraska 23-16 to move to 3-0 on Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

For the second time this young season, Oklahoma’s placement in the AP Poll has taken a dip after a close home win.

After moving up from No. 4 to No. 3 in last week’s rankings, the Sooners are back down to where they were post-Tulane in the No. 4 slot having fallen behind the Oregon Ducks who leap-frogged OU on Sunday.

Spencer Rattler Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot with Georgia remaining just behind them at No. 2. Iowa also holds place at No. 5.

Penn State makes a significant move up to No. 6 with Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Clemson and Ohio State rounding out the rest of the top 10 in spots 7-10, respectively.

Iowa State remains put at No. 14 with Kansas State joining the Cyclones and the Sooners as the third Big 12 team in the poll at No. 25.

TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia and Texas all received votes as well.

Oklahoma will return to action on Saturday night when they host West Virginia in their Big 12 opener at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.