Lincoln Riley Receives Contract Extension

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has agreed to a six-year contract that includes a two-year extension, per Tuesday’s OU Board of Regents meeting.

The deal was reportedly finalized in February, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, and was approved this week.

Riley is now under contract with the Sooners through the 2025 season.

According to Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman, Riley's annual salary through 2025 will average $7.535 million a year.

Riley, 36, and his staff did not receive raises this year — for the first time since 2010.

Riley and several others, including athletic director Joe Castiglione, previously agreed to a 10 percent salary reduction as part of the university’s cost-cutting measures to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

A 10 percent reduction in Riley’s previous salary of $6 million a year puts him at $5.4 million this year.

“Honestly, it wasn’t much of a thought process," Riley said on July 3. “Joe stopped by the house and told me what he was thinking, and it took me about 2 1/2 seconds and I said, ‘I’m good with it,’ and that was it.

“We’re all having to adjust. … It’s unprecedented, and we’ve all got to do our part. It’s changed things for all of us, so I didn’t see any reason why I should be any different.”

Feldman also reported that Riley’s new deal is “expected to create added security and resources for OU assistant coaches.”

The Oklahoman also reported that Riley's "additional outside income" from OU's private fundraising arm was increased by $1 million, while his annual "stay benefit" of $700,000 and his retirement contribution were reduced.

