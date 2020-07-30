AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

OU-Tennessee is Officially Canceled

John. E. Hoover

The Coronavirus shutdown has officially struck Oklahoma’s 2020 schedule.

Tennessee will not be in Norman on Sept. 12 as scheduled as the Southeastern Conference will resort to a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

The report says the SEC will begin the 2020 season on Sept. 26, rather than the scheduled Sept. 5 start. Teams will play their six divisional opponents, plus the usual two opponents from the other division, and will now add two interdivisional opponents.

Additional details of the SEC’s plan were not immediately available.

Oklahoma’s game against Tennessee was one of the Big 12 Conference’s premier non-conference games in 2020. Another was Texas’ Sept. 12 matchup with defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge. Baylor’s Sept. 5 game against Ole Miss at Houston and Vanderbilt’s Sept. 19 game at Kansas State are also off the table.

The Big 12 had 11 games scheduled against opponents from other Power 5 leagues.

The league had rescheduled its 2020 media day to a virtual model on Monday, but canceled that on Monday as the SEC’s news came out. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman told reporters on a video conference call that he had “an emergency” meeting with other coaches scheduled for Thursday.

It’s unknown if the Big 12 will continue to try to play a 12-game schedule and replace games against the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC, or if the Big 12 will follow those leagues and implement a 10-game model.

The Sooners are still scheduled to host FCS Missouri State on Aug. 29 and visit Army on Sept. 26.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Get ready, Sooner Nation: Shortened 2020 season looks like a certainty

As both SEC and Big 12 move toward an abbreviated schedule, Oklahoma's hopes of a full 12-game season appear farfetched

Parker Thune

by

jamesslemaker

Big 12 media days won't be held on Aug. 3, may not be rescheduled

Press release from conference Thursday afternoon indicates that much still hangs in the balance with regard to the Big 12's plans for 2020

Parker Thune

Oklahoma athletic department reports no new COVID-19 cases among 186 tests

Sooners now have just one active case across football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs

Parker Thune

Oklahoma WR target Jalil Farooq sets Sept. 27 commitment date

Four-star athlete from Maryland is a top recruiting priority for Sooner quarterback commit Caleb Williams

Parker Thune

Sooners have one WR on SI All-American list — and maybe two, with another No. 1 possible

OU has verbal commitment from WR Cody Jackson but is still recruiting Emeka Egbuka

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land in top DE Marcus Burris' top 3

Four-star defensive end and Texarkana native will choose between Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M

Parker Thune

by

jamesslemaker

ACC, SEC Making Moves, Big 12 Staying Put for Now

ACC, SEC Making Moves on Coronavirus, Big 12 Staying Put for Now

John. E. Hoover

Let's look closer at Lincoln Riley's new contract

More details of Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's new contract

John. E. Hoover

Sooners make Top 6 for 2021 Texas LB

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley Receives Contract Extension

Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley receives contract extension

John. E. Hoover