A little good karma from Camar?

John. E. Hoover

Ever since Jase McClellan left Oklahoma at the altar on National Signing Day, the Sooners have been focused on the next generation of talented running back.

That starts with 2021 prospect Camar Wheaton, the No. 1 running back in the country.

Wheaton took an unofficial visit to OU this weekend. It was DeMarco Murray's first big exposure to Lincoln Riley's recruiting game.

Did Murray get the job done? Did Wheaton enjoy the visit? Will he be back? Will Oklahoma finally land the big fish?

