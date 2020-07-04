AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooners Make the Cut for Two 5-Star Prospects

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma made the cut for two 5-star high school football prospects on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana defensive tackle Maason Smith, a member of the 2021 recruiting class, included the Sooners among his top eight schools, while California defensive back Domani Jackson, who’s in the 2022 class, included OU in his top 10.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Smith is also considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and USC. He is widely regarded as the best defensive tackle prospect in the nation.

The 6-1, 185-pound Jackson lists OU along with Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, USC and Arizona State.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 WR and Oklahoma target J.Michael Sturdivant picks Cal

Four-star Marcus HS (TX) speedster chooses Golden Bears over Sooners, LSU, UCLA

Parker Thune

Watch today's full Zoom interview with Lincoln Riley

Watch the full Zoom interview with Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley Zoom Call: 'I Hope Like Hell We Can Play in the Fall'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: 'I Hope Like Hell We Can Play in the Fall'

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addresses resurgent COVID-19 concerns, players' positive tests

Sooners had several players and two staffers test positive for coronavirus earlier in the week, but Riley says "I'm confident in our plan"

Parker Thune

2020 Position Preview: DE/OLB

Alex Grinch and Jamar Cain need to identify more than just Ronnie Perkins' replacement

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Samaje Perine

Joe Mixon was the more ballyhooed back in Oklahoma's 2014 recruiting class, but Perine left Norman as the Sooners' all-time leading rusher

Parker Thune

OU Announces Budget, Salary Reductions

Oklahoma Sooners announces budget cuts, salary reductions

John. E. Hoover

by

Bred20Justin

Thune's composite final rankings from Elite11 finals in Nashville

Florida commit Carlos Del Rio grades the highest of any quarterback at the competition, but Oklahoma target Caleb Williams takes home MVP honors

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams says Elite11 MVP crown is "more than a trophy"

Oklahoma Sooners 5-star QB target stands out at Nashville recruiting event

Parker Thune

Fourteen Oklahoma Football Players, Two Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Fourteen Oklahoma Football Players, Two Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

John. E. Hoover