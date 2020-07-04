Sooners Make the Cut for Two 5-Star Prospects

Oklahoma made the cut for two 5-star high school football prospects on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana defensive tackle Maason Smith, a member of the 2021 recruiting class, included the Sooners among his top eight schools, while California defensive back Domani Jackson, who’s in the 2022 class, included OU in his top 10.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Smith is also considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and USC. He is widely regarded as the best defensive tackle prospect in the nation.

The 6-1, 185-pound Jackson lists OU along with Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, USC and Arizona State.

