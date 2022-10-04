Oklahoma Names Captains for Pivotal Battle Against Texas

Oklahoma’s captains for its pivotal Texas tilt have been named.

Tight end Brayden Willis, right guard Chris Murray, linebacker David Ugwoegbu, cheetah DaShaun White and safety Justin Broiles will serve as the leaders for the Sooners this weekend.

All five players have served as captain already this season for OU, marking the first time players have been named captain for a second time under head coach Brent Venables.

Willis, Ugwoegbu, White and Broiles all served as captain for the season opener against UTEP, and Murray was named a captain for Oklahoma’s Week 2 matchup against Kent State.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the fifth Sooner captain against the Miners, but he was not named a captain this week against Texas.

Gabriel’s status for this week’s Red River Showdown is in jeopardy, as OU’s starting quarterback is in concussion protocol after taking a late hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge in the second quarter last Saturday.

Earlier this season, Venables said his team wouldn’t have permanent captains as he wanted to guard against complacency from the leaders on the team.

“You have to put (players) in a leadership position,” Venables said in September. “That’s how you get leadership with your team and create buy-in. That’s what that is. Instead of guys getting comfortable and, the next thing you know, there’s not great leadership. They’re not what you want. Now they’re that permanent captain for the year.

“I don’t want that. I don’t want that comfort. I want to develop more leadership in our locker room and promote guys for a body of work at the end of the year. The teammates will see exactly who’s who and what’s what.”

Losers of two straight, Oklahoma will need great leadership this weekend to get the season back on track against the Longhorns.

The Sooners enter the Cotton Bowl on a four-game winning streak against Texas, but OU will also take the field as the betting underdog for the first time since 2009.

Jeff Lebby’s offense may be without Gabriel, and the defense is limping to the Texas State Fair on the back of their two worst performances of the season.

Oklahoma will be relying on its leaders now more than ever if the team is to rally and retain the Golden Hat this weekend.

Kickoff between the Sooners and the Longhorns is slated for 11 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

