OU Pro Day slideshow

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover attended his 17th consecutive Pro Day at Oklahoma on Wednesday, and captured these images of the Sooners, former Sooners and Sooner coaches.

From Kenneth Murray's measurements to Parnell Motley's broad jump to Marcelias Sutton's 40 to Jalen Hurts' throwing session to CeeDee Lamb's amazing catches, all the action is right here.

Several former Sooners also attended, including Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Cody Ford, Orlando Brown and others. They're here, too.

Lincoln Riley on Creed Humphrey: 'You need that guy there'

Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley on Creed Humphrey playing his best football in spring practice and in 2020

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione discusses NCAA, Big 12 Coronavirus cancellations

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione talks Coronavirus, March Madness, Big 12 spring football, NCAA Championships and more

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley talks about the Coronavirus

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley talks Coronavirus and how his team, athletic department and university are handling it

John. E. Hoover

OU Suspends all spring sports

Oklahoma halted baseball, softball and other spring sports, including spring football practice, because of growing fears of the Coronavirus pandemic.

John. E. Hoover

Coronavirus Update 2.0: basketball season is over, plus a whole lot more

The NCAA announced its basketball championship would not be played this year, and the rest of winter and spring sports championships - including the CWS and the WCWS - are canceled as well. And the Big 12 says spring football practice is in danger, too.

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 Tournament canceled

The Big 12 Conference canceled its men's and women's basketball tournament due to fears of Coronavirus

John. E. Hoover

Watch Sooner Pro Day Highlights

Former Oklahoma Sooners players worked out for NFL teams at the annual OU Pro Day

John. E. Hoover

And then there’s this. Looks like the Big 12 Tournament is bust:

John. E. Hoover

HUGE news on the OU campus regarding Coronavirus:

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts happy with Hurts' big day

Jalen Hurts looked sharper, more polished and more refined at his Pro Day. That's good news for NFL teams looking for a quarterback.

John. E. Hoover