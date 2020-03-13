SI Sooners publisher John Hoover attended his 17th consecutive Pro Day at Oklahoma on Wednesday, and captured these images of the Sooners, former Sooners and Sooner coaches.

From Kenneth Murray's measurements to Parnell Motley's broad jump to Marcelias Sutton's 40 to Jalen Hurts' throwing session to CeeDee Lamb's amazing catches, all the action is right here.

Several former Sooners also attended, including Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Cody Ford, Orlando Brown and others. They're here, too.