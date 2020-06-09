AllSooners
Spencer Rattler Holding Steady in Preseason Heisman Odds

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t move up so much as Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman moved down.

Those are according to the latest Heisman Trophy odds, provided by SuperBook.

Rattler has been static with most sports books as a 12/1 favorite to win the Heisman, behind Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

But Newman, the Wake Forest transfer expected to start at Georgia, has slipped from a 10/1 initial offering to now 16/1.

Rattler — who still needs to formally beat out Tanner Mordecai to be declared the Sooners’ starter — is holding steady at 12/1.

Offseason betting odds make for entertaining conversation, but the reality is that Heisman favorites seldom pan out.

The last two years, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow both came from well off the front page to win sport’s most prestigious trophy. Murray was 12th before the 2018 season with 22/1 odds, and Burrow was not widely offered going into 2019, although some books had him at 200/1.

At 7/1, Baker Mayfield was third on some lists going into 2017 behind Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley, but Mayfield had been a Heisman finalist in 2016.

Lamar Jackson came from nowhere as a 100/1 long shot to win in 2016. Derrick Henry was 25/1 in 2015. Marcus Mariota was 7/1 in 2014. Jameis Winston was 33/1 in 2013. Johnny Manziel wasn’t on the board in 2012. In 2011, Robert Griffin won despite starting the year 28/1. And in both 2010 and 2009, Cam Newton and Mark Ingram both started the season off the board.

Oklahoma target Raheim Sanders commits to Arkansas

Sooners had made top 5 for 2021 ATH from Rockledge, FL, but Razorbacks win the battle for his commitment

Parker Thune

Former Sooner Charles Tapper retires from football

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams, still weighing options, sets commitment date

Five-star QB remains the Sooners' top uncommitted target in 2021 class, but LSU and Maryland are also in the hunt for Washington, D.C. native

Parker Thune

Why Adrian Peterson will kneel for the Anthem

Former Oklahoma Sooner running back, who frequently donates to charities and supports the military, will make his stand by taking a knee

John. E. Hoover

by

Bigg Lew71

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

Oklahoma lands top juco DT, makes top 6 for elite Birmingham defensive end, may be back in hunt for Missouri City wideout

Parker Thune

Three years in, Lincoln Riley is his own man

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley, hired three years ago today, has been outrageously successful

John. E. Hoover

Meet 2022 OL Jacob Sexton, a top in-state target for Oklahoma

Sexton was a fan of OU's rival, but Bill Bedenbaugh trying to lure him to Norman

Parker Thune

Former Sooner Ryan Jones Lands at ECU

Former Oklahoma Sooners LB Ryan Jones transfers to East Carolina

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land junior college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe

Illinois native becomes eighth commitment in 2021 class for Sooners

Parker Thune

Sooners land commit from top juco DT Isaiah Coe

