Spencer Rattler Holding Steady in Preseason Heisman Odds

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t move up so much as Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman moved down.

Those are according to the latest Heisman Trophy odds, provided by SuperBook.

Rattler has been static with most sports books as a 12/1 favorite to win the Heisman, behind Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

But Newman, the Wake Forest transfer expected to start at Georgia, has slipped from a 10/1 initial offering to now 16/1.

Rattler — who still needs to formally beat out Tanner Mordecai to be declared the Sooners’ starter — is holding steady at 12/1.

Offseason betting odds make for entertaining conversation, but the reality is that Heisman favorites seldom pan out.

The last two years, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow both came from well off the front page to win sport’s most prestigious trophy. Murray was 12th before the 2018 season with 22/1 odds, and Burrow was not widely offered going into 2019, although some books had him at 200/1.

At 7/1, Baker Mayfield was third on some lists going into 2017 behind Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley, but Mayfield had been a Heisman finalist in 2016.

Lamar Jackson came from nowhere as a 100/1 long shot to win in 2016. Derrick Henry was 25/1 in 2015. Marcus Mariota was 7/1 in 2014. Jameis Winston was 33/1 in 2013. Johnny Manziel wasn’t on the board in 2012. In 2011, Robert Griffin won despite starting the year 28/1. And in both 2010 and 2009, Cam Newton and Mark Ingram both started the season off the board.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.