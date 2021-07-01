Sports Illustrated home
Spencer Rattler Will Use NIL to Do ‘Good in the World,’ Plans to Donate Part of Earnings

Oklahoma quarterback says he will continue to focus on academics and football, particularly winning a national championship at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been projected to be one of the top earners in college athletics when the NCAA begins allowing athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness starting Thursday.

Rattler posted a message on his social media accounts Wednesday night that could inspire other athletes and shows he wants to make mature decisions with his money — and doesn’t intend to lose sight of his purpose on campus.

“I am excited for the opportunities ahead with name, image and likeness,” Rattler wrote. “This is a great new era for college athletes. At the same time, we must continue to prioritize academics and athletics. I am focused on my grades and growing on them field of hopes of bringing a national championship to Norman.

“We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity too do good in the world. I will donate a part of any earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities.

“The time is n:ow.”

Rattler signed his name, jersey number and an “SR” brand that depicts a rattlesnake.

