Sooners soccer match rescheduled to November

By SI Staff

The Big 12 Conference has targeted Sunday, Nov. 15, as a makeup date for Oklahoma’s postponed soccer match at Kansas.

The match was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 but was postponed because of COVID-related problems with the Sooners’ roster. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.

OU is scheduled to open its 2020 season Friday at Texas with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. That game will be televised by Longhorn Network.

Football

