Oklahoma Spring Game Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Josh Callaway and Ross Lovelace offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' Spring Game on Saturday.

3:25

Starting offense for the White Team:

Harrison - Mettauer - Congel - Walker - Parks

Gibson - Stoops - Willis - Farooq

Gabriel - Gray

— RC

3:20 p.m.

Red Team marches right down the field thanks to a 48-yard pass play from Dillon Gabriel to Theo Wease.

Jovantae Barnes finished it off with a touchdown run to put the Red Team up 7-0. It was a six-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:21 off the clock.

— RC

3:17 p.m.

Starting offense for the Red Team:

Tyler Guyton - Nate Anderson - Chris Murray - Wanya Morris - Marcus Alexander

Marvin Mims -Theo Wease - Cody Jackson - Daniel Parker

Dillon Gabriel - Jovantae Barnes

— RL

3:17 p.m

Starting defense for the White Team:

Grimes - Johnson - Kelley - Laulu

White - Ugwoegbu

Washington - Spears-Jennings - Bowman - Broiles - Walker

— RC

3:15 p.m.

The Red Team will receive and defend the North end zone to start the 2022 Spring Game. Dillon Gabriel time.

— RC

3:13 p.m.

Looks like the captains are set for both sides. It’ll be Justin Broiles and Brayden Willis for the White and Keyshawn Lawrence and Marvin Mims for the Red.

— RL

3:12 p.m.

Brent Venables took the field with a mic before the teams came out to a roaring ovation from the crowd.

He brought the former players out to more fanfare, telling them that the former players built the Oklahoma football program.

“This is Oklahoma,” Venables said. “The winningest team in the modern era… This has always been about the players.”

We’ve heard about the refocus on the Oklahoma alumni, and Venables is making a show of it front and center at the 50-yard-line before this thing gets kicked off.

— RC

3:03 p.m.

The Red and White team are preparing to take the field to get this thing going, and the Pack the Palace campaign was a huge success. Lower bowl already looks filled and reports are there are still huge lines outside the stadium to get in.

It also appears Andrew Raym is dressed as if he's going to give things a go today.

— RC

2:36 p.m.

Stadium filling in nicely as the Sooner faithful appears determined to pack the palace. Just over 30 minutes until kickoff.

— RL

Ross Lovelace / SI Sooners

2:33 p.m.

Along with Major and Graham being sidelined, it appears Nick Anderson, Brynden Walker, Major Melson, Jaden Knowles and Jackson Sumlin are also in street clothes and unavailable to play.

— RL

2:25 p.m.

Players have started their warmups and it appears D.J. Graham and Marcus Major are in street clothes ahead of today's scrimmage.

— RC

