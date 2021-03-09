Oklahoma spring preview: H-back

With so much experience coming back at his position, new H-backs coach Joe Jon Finley could be doing more learning than teaching this spring

NOTE: Oklahoma’s spring practice begins March 22. This series previews Oklahoma’s spring position by position.

Joe Jon Finley came to Oklahoma to coach H-backs. But he’ll spend plenty of time this spring learning — from Lincoln Riley, and from his new players.

Finley, the former Sooner tight end hired by Riley to replace Shane Beamer, basically has four starters for one (sometimes two) positions, and they’re all vastly experienced.

There will be no moving up or down the depth chart at this position this spring. Jeremiah Hall, Austin Stogner, Brayden Willis and Mikey Henderson each have a unique skill set that they’ve used in Riley’s offense. And they’ve combined to play in 102 career games.

Austin Stogner OU Athletics

Hall is a classic fullback, but lines up and does everything a tight end does. And vice versa, Stogner is a prototype tight end who moves around like a fullback. Same for Willis. And Henderson showed last year as a true freshman that he can do the fullback and tight end thing, too, but he can also carry the football like a running back.

Beamer seemed tuned into what each player can do best, and regularly put them in position to succeed. Finley will pick that up as he goes.

As a quartet, they combined for 999 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Stogner caught 26 passes for 422 yards and three TDs. Hall caught 18 passes for 218 yards and five scores. Willis missed a lot of time but contributed a handful of massive plays late in the season. And Henderson had 81 yards rushing and 168 receiving. Riley is a master at scheming matchups in their favor, and it almost always surprises a defense when he does.

Blocking, of course, is paramount to playing H-back at OU. Without it, Spencer Rattler, Marvin Mims, Seth McGowan and the rest have fewer explosive plays. And that’s why Hall, Stogner, Willis and Henderson all play — because they are proficient at helping spring their dynamic teammates.

The group is down a man this year after Jaylin Conyers transferred. The Sooners didn't bring in any H-backs in the class of 2021, but already have one committed in 2022 (Jason Llewellyn) and could be close on another for 2023.