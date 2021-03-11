Football
Oklahoma spring preview: Linebacker
John E. Hoover
Mar 11, 2021
By John E. Hoover
1 hour ago
Football
Thursdays with Mora: Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins' NFL prospects
By John E. Hoover
3 hours ago
Basketball
Oklahoma looks to keep Big 12 run alive versus shorthanded Jayhawks
By Ryan Chapman
3 hours ago
Basketball
Austin Reaves, De'Vion Harmon lift Oklahoma
By John E. Hoover
11 hours ago
Basketball
Oklahoma ends losing streak, advances in Big 12 Tournament
By Ryan Chapman
11 hours ago
Other Sooners
Oklahoma dominates UT-Arlington
By SI Staff
14 hours ago
Other Sooners
Oklahoma on to NCAA Indoor Championships
By SI Staff
17 hours ago
Basketball
COMMENTARY: One hard, painful year later, the Big 12 Tournament is back
By John E. Hoover
18 hours ago
