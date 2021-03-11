FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Football

Oklahoma spring preview: Linebacker

Ronnie Perkins
Football

Thursdays with Mora: Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins' NFL prospects

De'Vion Harmon vs Kansas 2021
Basketball

Oklahoma looks to keep Big 12 run alive versus shorthanded Jayhawks

De'Vion Harmon
Basketball

Austin Reaves, De'Vion Harmon lift Oklahoma

Kur Kaut
Basketball

Oklahoma ends losing streak, advances in Big 12 Tournament

SB - Generic - Alo plate
Other Sooners

Oklahoma dominates UT-Arlington

Mikeisha Welcome
Other Sooners

Oklahoma on to NCAA Indoor Championships

Generic - Sprint Center
Basketball

COMMENTARY: One hard, painful year later, the Big 12 Tournament is back