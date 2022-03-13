Oklahoma Starting 11: Defensive Tackle Jeffery Johnson

SI Sooners Examines OU's Best and Brightest Players on the 2022 Roster Heading Into Spring Practice. Today: No. 10, Jeffery Johnson.

The Oklahoma defense is in the midst of a facelift.

Not only will Brent Venables’ unit look different in style, the Sooners will have to replace plenty of playmakers.

The defensive front especially has been hit hard by attrition, as Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto all opted to move on to the NFL at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

But OU didn’t rest on its laurels, as Venables, defensive coordinator Ted Roof and Todd Bates were plenty aggressive in the transfer portal.

One major win was the addition of Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson, who will likely slot alongside Jalen Redmond on the interior of the defensive line.

Oklahoma Starting 11:

No. 10: Jeffery Johnson

A four-year starter at Tulane, the Brookhaven, MS, native is credited with 135 career tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 9.0 quarterback sacks.

On National Signing Day in February, Roof said the acquisitions of Johnson and other defensive newcomers was essential in building out depth on his side of the ball.

“The emphasis is get better at every spot,” Roof said in a Zoom press conference. “Because at a place like this when you go through the grind of a season, you've got to have quality depth. One deep is not going to get it done.”

Oddly enough, the Sooners are already familiar with the impact Johnson can have on a game.

Jeffery Johnson Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports

In the 2021 season opener, Johnson logged six tackles, including one tackle for loss, against the Oklahoma offensive line.

Finishing with 116 rushing yards as a team, OU’s running backs only averaged 3.3 yards per carry while matched up against the Johnson-led defensive front.

Johnson carried the momentum from the opener into a productive year, as he ended 2021 with 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

As far as Johnson’s pass rushing goes, he came on strong toward the end of the year. All of Johnson’s 2021 sacks came in Tulane’s final three contests of the season.

The 2021 campaign built on a strong 2020 season for Johnson, where he finished with 33 tackles, six of which were tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks across 12 games of action.

Johnson as only able to take the field in nine games for Tulane as a sophomore in 2019, but he was still productive when he was in the mix.

As a sophomore, the former 4-star recruit finished with 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and in 2018 he finished the year with 30 tackles as a true freshman.

Jeffery Johnson Jake Crandall / Imagn Content Services, LLC

Importantly, the Sooners will have another seasoned starter alongside Redmond who should only improve working under Bates this spring and into the fall.

Venables is sure to usher in more size along his defensive front to fit his aggressive play-calling, and Johnson will be a key piece in transitioning Oklahoma into a more physical style of play in the trenches.

“If you're not winning up front on defense, you're not going to win very many ballgames,” Roof said. “… If you can't get to the quarterback and you can't stop the run, that's going to be a long day at the office.”

