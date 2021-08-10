Oklahoma Starts at No. 3 in Coaches Poll

Other than Alabama, OU was the only team to receive a first-place vote.

College football coaches like Oklahoma in this year’s USA Today Coaches Poll.

Not as much as Alabama, and not as many as Clemson, but it’s close.

The Sooners start the 2021 season ranked No. 3 — but are the only team other than the Crimson Tide to receive any first-place votes.

Bama landed 63 of the 65 first-place votes, while OU got the other two. First-place votes are worth 25 points, second place is 24, down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

Alabama leads the way with 1,621 points, Clemson is No. 2 with 1,508 points and OU is third with 1,481 points. Ohio State ranks No. 4 with 1,435 points.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Iowa State comes in at No. 8 (1,131 points), Texas is No. 19 (427) and Oklahoma State is No. 22 (216).

Meanwhile, OU’s future conference, the SEC, landed six teams: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 LSU and No. 25 Ole Miss.