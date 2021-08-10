Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI.com
Search

Oklahoma Starts at No. 3 in Coaches Poll

Other than Alabama, OU was the only team to receive a first-place vote.
Author:
Publish date:

College football coaches like Oklahoma in this year’s USA Today Coaches Poll.

Not as much as Alabama, and not as many as Clemson, but it’s close.

The Sooners start the 2021 season ranked No. 3 — but are the only team other than the Crimson Tide to receive any first-place votes.

Bama landed 63 of the 65 first-place votes, while OU got the other two. First-place votes are worth 25 points, second place is 24, down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 11.14.19 AM
Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 11.20.14 AM

Alabama leads the way with 1,621 points, Clemson is No. 2 with 1,508 points and OU is third with 1,481 points. Ohio State ranks No. 4 with 1,435 points.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Iowa State comes in at No. 8 (1,131 points), Texas is No. 19 (427) and Oklahoma State is No. 22 (216).

Meanwhile, OU’s future conference, the SEC, landed six teams: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 LSU and No. 25 Ole Miss.

Generic-TR - football
Football

Oklahoma Starts at No. 3 in Coaches Poll

COTTON - Marvin Mims
Football

OU's Marvin Mims Embracing a New Role Ahead of Big 2021 Expectations

Mims-Brooks-SPLIT
Football

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List Tabs Two Oklahoma Players

Kasey Kelleher headshot
Football

Oklahoma Player Makes Mannelly Award Watch List

Stogner-Redmond SPLIT
Football

Two Oklahoma Players Land on Lombardi List

Harkless-Gibson
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma and Arkansas Confirm Multi-Year Series Still to Play in Tulsa

Austin Reaves
Men's Basketball

WATCH: OU's Austin Reaves Sinks Summer League Winner for the Lakers

Luke Hasz-Look
Football

After a 'Perfect' ChampU BBQ, TE Luke Hasz Says Oklahoma Has More Recruits on the Way