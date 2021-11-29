Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Oklahoma Suffers Another Decommitment After Lincoln Riley’s USC Move

    2023 running back Treyaun Webb decommitted from OU on Sunday night.
    The Oklahoma Sooners lost another commitment.

    In the wake of Lincoln Riley bolting to USC, 4-star running back Treyaun Webb from the class of 2023.

    “It’s been a wild recruiting process for me to say the least,” Webb said in a statement on Twitter. “But at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me.

    “With that being said, due to the recent changes, my family and I have decided it’s in my best interest to decommit from the University of Oklahoma.”

    Webb joins 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, who has also already rescinded his verbal pledge in the 2023 class.

    Inniss and Webb could be the beginning of an exodus of talent following Riley to Los Angeles, and Joe Castiglione has a massive hire to make to stabilize the program ahead of OU’s impending move to the SEC. 

