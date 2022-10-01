Oklahoma-TCU Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

FORT WORTH, TX — No. 18-ranked Oklahoma looks to bounce back against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday. AllSooners has four reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

10:38 a.m.

Its Parents’ Weekend here in Fort Worth but Amon G. Carter Stadium has yet to start filling up. This photo was taken with 33 minutes until kickoff and while there are fans still on the concourse, the stands are sparsely populated.

Amon G. Carter Stadium 33 minutes before kickoff for Oklahoma and TCU Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

— RC

10:32 a.m.

Not seeing true freshman defensive end R Mason Thomas out on the field either going through warmups. Would be the third straight game he’s missed.

— RC

10:15 a.m.

Running back Marcus Major is out today. Clears the path for a potentially big day for Jovantae Barnes and Tawee Walker in reserve.

— RC

10:00 a.m.

The Sooners have arrived in Fort Worth donning the traditional away threads.

No funny business yet again on the uniforms as the OU defense looks to bounce back in a big way against an explosive TCU offense.

— RC