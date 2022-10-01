Skip to main content

Oklahoma-TCU Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' road trip to play the TCU Horned Frogs.

FORT WORTH, TX — No. 18-ranked Oklahoma looks to bounce back against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday. AllSooners has four reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

10:38 a.m.

Its Parents’ Weekend here in Fort Worth but Amon G. Carter Stadium has yet to start filling up. This photo was taken with 33 minutes until kickoff and while there are fans still on the concourse, the stands are sparsely populated.

FB - TCU Horned Frogs

Amon G. Carter Stadium 33 minutes before kickoff for Oklahoma and TCU

— RC

10:32 a.m.

Not seeing true freshman defensive end R Mason Thomas out on the field either going through warmups. Would be the third straight game he’s missed.

RW-Drake Stoops - run HORZ

Oklahoma-TCU GameDay: Under the Radar

Brent Venables - Jamarrian Burt

Oklahoma-TCU GameDay: X-Factors

FB - TCU Horned Frogs, Derius Davis

TCU Horned Frogs: By the Numbers

— RC 

10:15 a.m.

Running back Marcus Major is out today. Clears the path for a potentially big day for Jovantae Barnes and Tawee Walker in reserve. 

— RC

10:00 a.m.

The Sooners have arrived in Fort Worth donning the traditional away threads. 

No funny business yet again on the uniforms as the OU defense looks to bounce back in a big way against an explosive TCU offense.

— RC

