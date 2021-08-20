Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Among ESPN's 2021 Potential Breakout Players

ESPN's David Hale cited Stogner's strong start to the 2020 campaign as a strong reason to believe he is poised for big things in 2021.

Amazingly, the college football season is set to kick off in just eight days with Oklahoma opening their season in New Orleans against Tulane just a hair over two weeks from now.

As the sport makes its triumphant return, many are looking around the country for what players could burst onto the scene in 2021 and quickly become a household name. After all, perhaps no sport has more stars rise from seemingly nowhere than college football.

ESPN’s David Hale compiled a list of 10 players from around the country he believes could be poised for a breakout season this year — with Oklahoma junior tight end Austin Stogner landing on the list.

“Stogner was off to a terrific start to 2020, topping 70 yards in four of seven games with three touchdowns, before a knee injury and a dangerous infection forced him to miss the final two regular-season games and the Big 12 title game,” Hale wrote. “He's worked his way back into shape, however, and he has a chance to be one of the most perplexing matchup problems in the country. His versatility makes him a problem as both an outside receiver and coming out of the backfield, but at 6-6, he's genuinely one of the best blockers in the country, a rare perk for offensive-minded tight ends.”

As Hale referenced, Stogner was clearly developing a strong rapport with quarterback Spencer Rattler in the early stages of last season before an injury and terrible infection forced him out of the remainder of the year.

If he can remain healthy and on the field, Stogner should be a force this season along with the plethora of other weapons the Sooners provide offensively in the passing game.

In eight games last year, Stogner caught 26 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. With a full slate of games in another year with Rattler, those numbers are likely to balloon significantly.

While the tight end/H-back room is relatively crowded with Stogner, Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis, if Stogner does what he is capable of he could have the biggest impact in terms of catching passes and moving the chains.

