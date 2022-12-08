Skip to main content

Oklahoma TE Becomes Latest to Hit Transfer Portal

Redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Sumlin announced on Thursday that he would be looking for a new home this winter.

Add another one to the laundry list of Oklahoma players entering the transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Sumlin became the latest to announce his intentions, formally stating he would be entering the transfer portal on Thursday.

“First, I would like to thank most importantly God, but also my family for supporting me every step of the way,” Sumlin wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Secondly, I would like to thank Coach (Shane) Beamer, Coach (Joe Jon) Finley, Coach (Lincoln) Riley and Coach (Brent) Venables for giving me an opportunity to play at this great university. I have no doubt that the future is bright here.

“To my teammates, I’ve made bonds and memories that I will cherish for life. To this university, thank you for allowing me to wear the crimson and cream, it’s a special privilege. I am proud to call myself a Sooner and always will be.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”

As has been the case with many of the players who have entered the portal this cycle for Oklahoma, Sumlin had yet to really find solid footing as a consistent contributor in Norman.

After redshirting the 2020 season, he appeared in 11 games a year ago making four receptions for 25 total yards.

In 2022, Sumlin is not registered as having ever made an appearance in a game - making this decision for him a fairly obvious one.

Sumlin is, of course, the son of former Oklahoma assistant Kevin Sumlin, and walked on to the Sooners prior to the 2020 campaign. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_19511100
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 164

By Josh Callaway
Josh Ellison - Nebraska
Football

Another Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover and Ross Lovelace
FB - Ethan Downs
Football

Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Named Finalist for Wooden Citizenship Cup

By Josh Callaway
12-6-22 Sam Godwin & Milos Uzan (Post-UMKC)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Sam Godwin & G Milos Uzan UMKC Postgame

By Josh Callaway
12-6-22 Porter Moser (Post-UMKC)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser UMKC Postgame

By Josh Callaway
MBB - Milos Uzan, UMKC, Kansas City Roos
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Tops Kansas City Behind Second Half Outburst

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Baker Mayfield
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team

By Josh Callaway
FB - Jeffery Johnson
Football

Oklahoma DL Accepts Invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl

By Ryan Chapman