Oklahoma TE Becomes Latest to Hit Transfer Portal

Add another one to the laundry list of Oklahoma players entering the transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Sumlin became the latest to announce his intentions, formally stating he would be entering the transfer portal on Thursday.

“First, I would like to thank most importantly God, but also my family for supporting me every step of the way,” Sumlin wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Secondly, I would like to thank Coach (Shane) Beamer, Coach (Joe Jon) Finley, Coach (Lincoln) Riley and Coach (Brent) Venables for giving me an opportunity to play at this great university. I have no doubt that the future is bright here.

“To my teammates, I’ve made bonds and memories that I will cherish for life. To this university, thank you for allowing me to wear the crimson and cream, it’s a special privilege. I am proud to call myself a Sooner and always will be.

“With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”

As has been the case with many of the players who have entered the portal this cycle for Oklahoma, Sumlin had yet to really find solid footing as a consistent contributor in Norman.

After redshirting the 2020 season, he appeared in 11 games a year ago making four receptions for 25 total yards.

In 2022, Sumlin is not registered as having ever made an appearance in a game - making this decision for him a fairly obvious one.

Sumlin is, of course, the son of former Oklahoma assistant Kevin Sumlin, and walked on to the Sooners prior to the 2020 campaign.