Oklahoma-Texas Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Texas.

DALLAS —Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Texas game. Just refresh your browser to get the latest posts.

10:25

All the players are now on the field in full pads for stretching. Two defensive linemen — noseguard Isaiah Coe and tackle Jalen Redmond — are not suited up and will not play today.

— JH

10:15 a.m.

Starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is suited up and ready to rock today. OU defense lacking Criddell, Washington and Redmond for sure. Still haven't gotten eyes on Isaiah Coe ourselves.

-- RC

10:02 a.m.

Not that there was any doubt… but defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey is dressed and warming up. He will be a go today.

— RC

9:56 a.m.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman is dressed and warming up with the linebackers. He has a massive brace on his left elbow, but he appears ready to give it a go. Corner Woodi Washington continues to be in street clothes, however.

— RC

9:51 a.m.

Nickel corner Jeremiah Criddell is here, but not dressed out. Looks like it'll be Billy Bowman and Justin Broiles yet again holding it down for the Sooners at nickel.

-- JC

9:45 a.m.

Steve Sarkisian rolled up in perhaps the ugliest pair of pants I have ever seen. They appeared to be cream with a dark brown and burnt orange stripe down the outside of the leg. He may be infinitely better than Tom Herman, but he needs some fashion help down on the 40 acres.

— RC

9:33 a.m.

Oklahoma has taken the field for pregame warmups, and running back Marcus Major is warming up with the team.

Major has been ineligible all season but a source said he was able to make up work related to his academic schedule and made the trip to Dallas. It’s not known if he’ll be a part of the game plan in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Texas.

Major has been practicing with the team all season as part of the scout team.

— JH