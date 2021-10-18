Oklahoma-Texas Tech Kickoff Announced

The Sooners and Red Raiders will meet at 2:30 on Saturday, Oct. 30 with the game broadcast on ABC.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 7-0 after a 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night behind star true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.

In his first career start, Williams was simply sensational, completing 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while also adding 66 yards on the ground including a heart-stopping 41-yard touchdown run.

For an encore, Williams and the Sooners will be headed north to do battle with the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Saturday morning.

After that, Oklahoma will return back to home soil to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 30 with the game time and broadcast information getting released for that contest on Monday.

The Sooners and Red Raiders will meet at 2:30 with the game being broadcast on ABC, the Big 12 announced.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs Texas Tech (2020) Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup will mark the 29th all-time meeting between the two programs with Oklahoma holding a commanding 22-6 series edge including each of the last nine.

Last year, the Sooners hammered Texas Tech in Lubbock by a final score of 62-28 behind a big performance from running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Entering this weekend, Texas Tech sits at 5-2 on the year after blowing out Kansas 41-14 on Saturday. The Red Raiders will host Kansas State this weekend before making the trip to Norman.

As for the Sooners, they turn their attention to the Jayhawks at 11 a.m. CT Saturday morning at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.