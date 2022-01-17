Oklahoma Transfer QB Target Picks Nebraska

Chubba Purdy visited both Oklahoma and Nebraska last week and has decided he wants to be a Cornhusker.

Chubba Purdy, younger brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and one of the transfer portal QBs that Oklahoma had been targeting, is going to Nebraska.

He announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Purdy, from Gilbert, AZ, visited OU last week and got a scholarship offer from Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby and the Sooners’ staff after he left Florida State and entered the portal in November.

Purdy posted several photos from his visits to Norman and Lincoln, and decided he wants to be a Cornhusker.

Purdy’s main competition at Nebraska figures to be a transfer portal arrival as well: Oklahoma native and Texas transfer Casey Thompson previously announced he would be continuing his college career in Lincoln.

Oklahoma is still in the market for a second quarterback out of the transfer portal. After the Sooners lost Spencer Rattler to South Carolina and watched Caleb Williams enter the portal (Williams hasn’t announced his destination yet), OU landed UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel.

The Sooners hosted USC transfer Jaxson Dart over the weekend and are still hoping to reel him in. Dart was a true freshman backup for the Trojans last season.