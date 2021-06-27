Oklahoma Two Deep Preview: H-Backs

With spring practice wrapped up and fall camp now just over a month away, Oklahoma players are using the offseason to improve their place on the two-deep. This series previews Oklahoma’s depth chart position by position.

One of the most experienced position groups on the 2021 Oklahoma football roster resides in the tight end/H-back room.

With all the production from a year ago returning to the team, the situation for new associate head coach for offense/tight ends and h-backs coach Joe Jon Finley really couldn’t be much better. He said as much during spring practices.

“It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Finley said. “It takes a big load off of me because I'm not trying to — you know, I am learning the offense but I'm not having to go teach it. When you're learning something and trying to teach it at the same time, it's hard. Because you feel like you're failing those guys, because I didn't know that detail.

“Well these guys already know it and so that helps me big time in everything that we do. And as I get to learn and get better and better and better now. I'm just gonna be that much more prepared during the season to coach these details.”

Leading the charge at the H-back spot once again will be redshirt senior Jeremiah Hall, who also serves as one of the unquestioned leaders of the team as well. While he may have only had 18 receptions in 2020, he made them count by pulling in five touchdowns and averaging more than 12 yards per catch.

Jeremiah Hall OU Athletics

Besides his production on the field, his veteran presence remains a key asset to the team as they adjust to working under Finley, who came in to replace Shane Beamer after he left for the head coaching gig at South Carolina.

“I like him,” Hall said about Finley. “You can tell that he played tight end personally. There’s some things he sees in our game that just somebody who, you would have to play the position to like understand what he’s talking about. It’s kind of convenient for him. He has an older room. It’s kind of, let’s go out there and play. He’s not micromanaging us. I like him. He’s a cool guy. I’m glad we have him on board.”

Behind him is redshirt freshman Jackson Sumlin, who has yet to appear in a game as a Sooner. He did, however, make an impact in April’s spring game, catching three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

There really isn’t much of a better player for Sumlin to get the chance to learn from than Hall. Another year to watch and grow behind him will do him good moving forward deeper into his collegiate career.

The tight end leading man is junior Austin Stogner who, when healthy, is elite at his position. After catching 26 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns in the first eight games of the season last season, he missed the next three games due to a knee injury and staph infection and played very little in the Cotton Bowl against Florida.

Oklahoma Position Previews:

The relationship Stogner and quarterback Spencer Rattler began to develop was obvious as Stogner became the safety blanket for the highly touted signal caller. Another year for those two to work together could produce some fantastic results.

“We’re trying to work on his total game,” Finley said in the spring about Stogner. “We’re still working on routes, releases, stems, all that good stuff that he loves. He knows he’s also got to be able to put his hand in the dirt and be a complete tight end in the run game, pass game, protection, all parts of it.

“He embraces that. He takes notes when we’re talking about the passes, but he’s taking even better notes when we’re talking about the run game. That’s all about technique. He’s got the body. He’s got the want-to to do it. Now it’s all about the tools that you have and the tools that you use to block these guys coming off the edge.”

Austin Stogner Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Senior Brayden Willis sits behind Stogner as the next tight end in line and as a player who is capable of making an impact when his number is called. But, he was only able to play four games a year ago, making just nine catches. He’ll certainly be looking for a more productive year in 2021.

As a whole, the tight end/H-back room should be a point of strength for Oklahoma once again next season, led by key returning playmakers. The competition for playing time within the group should only provide a heightened level of concentration and preparation each week as they attempt to gain snaps on the field.

“It forces you to focus in on every rep that you have,” Hall said. “Because you only get but so many. Obviously, there’s only one or two guys out there at a time. You have to make sure each one counts. But that’s something you can only expect at the University of Oklahoma. Everybody’s good. So it just makes us that much better to have to push each other and have to make sure we’re locked in on each and every play.”