Oklahoma Upsets No. 14 Florida 74-67

NORMAN — Porter Moser got his packed crowd, and he delivered his first signature win.

In front of a packed, raucous student section, the Oklahoma Sooners upset the No. 14-ranked Florida Gators 74-67 on Wednesday night in the Lloyd Noble Center.

Far from straightforward, OU saw a 10-point lead evaporate over the final three minutes. But unlike against Utah State, the Sooners were able to rally over the final minutes to close out the game.

The trio of Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill and Umoja Gibson proved to be too much for the Gators, as OU’s three leading scorers combined to score 53 points, delivering the first ranked win of the Moser era.

Groves led the way with 20, followed by 18 points from Hill and 15 points from Gibson.

From the opening tip, the Gators struggled to match the energy inside the arena. OU brought great defensive intensity out of the gates, sprinting out to a 9-0 lead and ultimately starting the game on a 14-4 run.

Florida coach Mike White burned a timeout, settled the troops and the Gators then relied on their defense to steadily work their way back into the game.

As the Gators were able to convert on the offensive end, it allowed for them to set up their full-court press, which frustrated the Sooners for much of the first half.

Florida cut the halftime deficit back down to just one point before OU’s defense took the game over.

After a back-and-forth start to the second half, the Sooners held the Gators without a field goal for over eight minutes, taking control of the game. Over that span, the Sooners erased a one-point deficit to push the lead all the way out to 69-59, a 19-7 run.

None of Hill’s 18 points were louder than his emphatic one-handed slam with 6:21 left in the game to put the Sooners up nine.

From there, Oklahoma built the lead to 10 before a lighting quick 8-0 Florida run cut it to a one-possession game.

But Hill was there again to lift the Sooners, scoring five points over the last minute and a half to push OU across the finish line.

Overall, the Sooners continued their efficient shooting, knocking down 49 percent of their attempts from the field on Wednesday night.

OU also forced the Gators into 16 turnovers, which the Sooners converted into 19 points on the other end of the floor.

Moser’s team is continuing to grow more comfortable playing alongside each other, and they’ll have to continue growing with more big non-conference matchups on the horizon.

Oklahoma’s tough stretch will continue, as they’ll host the Butler Bulldogs next on Dec. 7. Tip-off between the Sooners and the Bulldogs is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.