Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Upsets No. 14 Florida 74-67

    In front of a packed Lloyd Noble Center, Porter Moser delivered his first ranked win at Oklahoma.
    Author:

    NORMAN — Porter Moser got his packed crowd, and he delivered his first signature win.

    In front of a packed, raucous student section, the Oklahoma Sooners upset the No. 14-ranked Florida Gators 74-67 on Wednesday night in the Lloyd Noble Center.

    Far from straightforward, OU saw a 10-point lead evaporate over the final three minutes. But unlike against Utah State, the Sooners were able to rally over the final minutes to close out the game.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 9.10.39 PM

    The trio of Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill and Umoja Gibson proved to be too much for the Gators, as OU’s three leading scorers combined to score 53 points, delivering the first ranked win of the Moser era.

    Groves led the way with 20, followed by 18 points from Hill and 15 points from Gibson.

    From the opening tip, the Gators struggled to match the energy inside the arena. OU brought great defensive intensity out of the gates, sprinting out to a 9-0 lead and ultimately starting the game on a 14-4 run.

    Florida coach Mike White burned a timeout, settled the troops and the Gators then relied on their defense to steadily work their way back into the game.

    As the Gators were able to convert on the offensive end, it allowed for them to set up their full-court press, which frustrated the Sooners for much of the first half.

    Read More

    Florida cut the halftime deficit back down to just one point before OU’s defense took the game over.

    After a back-and-forth start to the second half, the Sooners held the Gators without a field goal for over eight minutes, taking control of the game. Over that span, the Sooners erased a one-point deficit to push the lead all the way out to 69-59, a 19-7 run.

    None of Hill’s 18 points were louder than his emphatic one-handed slam with 6:21 left in the game to put the Sooners up nine.

    From there, Oklahoma built the lead to 10 before a lighting quick 8-0 Florida run cut it to a one-possession game.

    But Hill was there again to lift the Sooners, scoring five points over the last minute and a half to push OU across the finish line.

    Overall, the Sooners continued their efficient shooting, knocking down 49 percent of their attempts from the field on Wednesday night.

    OU also forced the Gators into 16 turnovers, which the Sooners converted into 19 points on the other end of the floor.

    Moser’s team is continuing to grow more comfortable playing alongside each other, and they’ll have to continue growing with more big non-conference matchups on the horizon.

    Oklahoma’s tough stretch will continue, as they’ll host the Butler Bulldogs next on Dec. 7. Tip-off between the Sooners and the Bulldogs is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

    Umoja Gibson
    Football

    Oklahoma Upsets No. 14 Florida 74-67

    1 minute ago
    Raleek Brown
    Football

    5-Star WR/RB Raleek Brown Decommits From Oklahoma

    27 minutes ago
    Generic - OU Stadium - whiteout
    Football

    Oklahoma's Owen Field, Lloyd Noble Center Will Get $16 Million in Improvements

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17165385
    Football

    Former Oklahoma RB Adrian Peterson Signs with Seattle Seahawks

    3 hours ago
    Jadon Haselwood - Nebraska
    Football

    Pair of Oklahoma WR's Officially Enter Transfer Portal

    9 hours ago
    Generic - Entrance
    Football

    Oklahoma Releases Full 2022 Football Schedule

    9 hours ago
    OU Practice - Roy Manning 2
    Football

    Is Roy Manning Recruiting for Both Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma?

    13 hours ago
    IMG_0247
    Football

    Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

    Nov 30, 2021