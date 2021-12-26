Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 2004: AD Breaks Out

It was the final time in Adrian Peterson's magical freshman season that he didn't start, and he put the game away with his usual flare: by running the football All Day.

SAN ANTONIO — This year’s Alamo Bowl matchup between Oklahoma and Oregon — set for Wednesday night in the Alamodome — immediately rekindled memories of the OU-UO series in the mid-2000s.

Everyone’s first thought, of course, went to the most recent meeting, the controversial 2006 showdown in Eugene decided by inept Pac-12 officiating and incomprehensibly botched replay reviews of an onside kick.

But that was merely the third game between the Ducks and Sooners in a three-year span.

OU and UO actually met a handful of times in the past: In 1958, Bud Wilkinson’s squad took a 6-0 victory over Oregon; in 1966, Jim Mackenzie’s only OU team beat the Ducks 17-0; in 1972, Chuck Fairbanks’ final Sooner squad crushed Oregon 68-3; and in 1975, Barry Switzer’s national champions demolished the Ducks 62-7.

They didn’t play again for almost 30 years before Bob Stoops faced Oregon three straight times in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

Before covering Stoops’ fourth and presumably final matchup against the Ducks — this time in San Antonio — SI Sooners recounts Stoops’ first three meetings against Oregon:

- - - -

Adrian Peterson Photo: OU Athletics

Sept. 18, 2004

No. 2 Oklahoma 31, Oregon 7

Norman

Mike Bellotti knew Norman would be hot and humid in September. So he staged several preseason and game-week practices to be held in the Moshofsky Center — affectionately known as The Mo — and even told the equipment staff to crank up the heaters to simulate the Oklahoma cauldron.

What Bellotti couldn’t simulate, though, was the greatness of Adrian Peterson.

Peterson, a true freshman from Palestine, TX, and the No. 1 recruit in the nation, had pounded Bowling Green for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the season opener, and he strafed Houston for 117 yards and two TDs on 25 carries in Week 2.

But he was technically a backup to Kejuan Jones in those games. Jones started again versus the Ducks, but then sprained his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return.

WATCH: Oklahoma 31, Oregon 7

With Jones out of action against 0-1 Oregon, Peterson immediately ascended to the top of the depth chart for the No. 2-ranked Sooners and never relinquished his starting spot.

Peterson obliterated the Ducks with 183 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries — 7.6 yards per carry, including a 40-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that put the Sooners up 24-7. His bouncing, spinning, 18-yard touchdown run with 3:36 left showed Peterson’s iron heart and iced the game.

Peterson became the first OU freshman with 100 rushing yards in each of his first three games. More greatness — and more records — lay ahead.

Peterson hadn’t been presented to the media before his big breakout against Oregon. After that game, he was allowed to express himself — and tried to explain himself.

“It's all instincts, really,” Peterson said. “I really can't remember. I kind of amazed myself a little bit.”

He went on to amaze just about everyone else for most of the next 16 years.

The Sooners also had the services of 2003 Heisman Trophy winner Jason White, who went 17-of-23 passing for 213 yards and a touchdown in what Stoops called an outing that was “disciplined and efficient” and, of course, “dependable.” Mark Clayton caught six passes for 91 yards, Brandon Jones caught three for 46, and 6-foot-7 Bubba Moses caught White’s TD pass on a 4-yard reception.

OU did not, however, have the services of All-American defensive tackle Dusty Dvoracek, who was kicked off the team Friday night prior after an off-campus fight left a man in intensive care. That left the Sooners with just three scholarship interior linemen, which yielded rushing success between the tackles for Oregon.

Kellen Clemens completed 24-of-35 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, and after White lost a fumble in the red zone on a sack by Devan Long on the Sooners’ second possession, things quickly got interesting.

Even after Donta Hickson’s 25-yard TD run put the Sooners up 17-0, Clemens engineered an 80-yard TD march, capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dante Rosario.

The Sooners answered immediately, however, with a seven-play, 79-yard drive. White hit Brandon Jones for 21 yards on third-and-12, then connected with Travis Wilson for 20 yards on third-and-10.

On the next play, Peterson sliced through the Duck defense to push the lead to 24-7.

The Sooner defense added a fourth-down stop and a blocked field goal by Brodney Pool before Peterson closed the game with seven consecutive carries. His final four runs went for 11, 11, 16 and 18 yards, and the last one put the game away.

“We were just going to go out there and wear them down,” Peterson said. “Just keep on pushing and pushing.”